Unique hobbit house in Oak Bay on the market for $2.25M

It’s not every day you come across a home that looks like it stepped out of a Tolkien novel, but South Oak Bay’s Cobble Cottage certainly makes you believe in magic.

This whimsical house, built in 1932, is an architectural marvel. It is hand-crafted to perfection with details so unique that it almost seems too good to be true in a municipality ranked among the best places to live in Canada.

Cobble Cottage’s steam-bent, Hobbit-style roof immediately sets it apart from the typical modern architecture you see these days. But upon entering the home, it’s the masterful mix of materials that really makes this place a showstopper — Brazilian wood floors, jade countertops, a jade fireplace hearth, and Cowichan River rock give this home a natural, organic feel.

And it doesn’t stop there: floor-to-ceiling mahogany walls, a petrified wood wall in the en-suite, and copper accents (inside and out) make sure this house is a conversation starter at every turn.

The home doesn’t rely solely on materials for its artistry, either. Renowned First Nations artist Klatle-Bhi etched both the kitchen island and the doors, while a full-sized totem pole stands tall among the property’s many artistic features.

That attention to detail is applied throughout the home and the separate guest house — a dream bath house with a copper tub, deluxe sauna, and an in-ground pool surrounded by lush, mature gardens.

While Cobble Cottage is undoubtedly a luxury property, priced as one would expect for such craftsmanship and its prime location, it offers something more than its three beds, four baths, and 2,027 square footage: a glimpse into a lifestyle that blends artistry and nature in a truly unforgettable setting.

