A "who's who" of Victoria performers will pay tribute to Nirvana next month

Kurt Cobain, hailing from Aberdeen, Washington (just a ferry and drive away from Victoria), left an indelible mark on global music and culture. Even three decades after his passing, his influence resonates worldwide, and he’s been forever mythologized in Seattle.

This April, local Victoria musicians will gather at Lucky Bar to honour the iconic Nirvana frontman with a tribute show titled Nearvana.

“Join us in celebrating 30 years since the passing of rock music’s last great zeitgeist, Kurt Cobain, whose brief and ferociously creative life changed the world forever,” the event reads.

According to the event page, the Lucky Bar will feature a “who’s who” of Victoria’s best artists and bands. So far, the lineup includes Scott Stanton — lead singer of Current Swell — and former Zone Bands of the Month, the Bankes Brothers, Astrocolor, and electro-pop band LABS.

The event promises to be a dynamic homage to the late grunge artist, with more performers expected to join as the date approaches.

Nearvana at Lucky Bar

When: Thursday, April 4; starts at 8 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $21.73 online