Visiting Nanaimo? Here are 9 things locals would actually do

Nanaimo often feels like the overlooked middle sister, with Victoria being the accomplished elder and Tofino the adventurous youngster.

Nanaimo has its own unique charm, and the locals will be the first to tell you it deserves more recognition.

So, if you find yourself in Nanaimo (or you’re currently here), here are nine activities to help you fully appreciate this awesome Vancouver Island city.

On July 27, the Nanaimo Bathtub Race — an annual event where participants race across the Strait of Georgia in custom-built, motorized bathtubs — will take place. The race will see 200 tubbers in every type of watercraft imaginable capture the quirky spirit of Nanaimo in one race.

From June to August, Commercial Street transforms into a vibrant hub where local vendors showcase an array of unique crafts, handmade goods, and artisanal products. Food trucks line the streets, while live music and entertainment add to the festive spirits. It’s a perfect opportunity to experience the “Good Nanaimo vibes.”

The Old City Quarter in Nanaimo is a charming and historic neighbourhood, known for its unique blend of heritage buildings, boutique shops, and delightful eateries. It’s a vibrant area of the city with beautifully preserved architecture.

There are some must-try places to eat in Nanaimo and we listed them all here. One of our favourites? Black Rabbit Kitchen. Nestled near downtown Nanaimo in a former train station, it’s become a total hot spot for creative cocktails, dishes, and dining.

Coombs is a quirky and charming village near Nanaimo (about a 30-minute drive away); it’s famous for its unique market with goats grazing on the roof and also offers a delightful blend of eclectic shops, artisan goods, and tasty eateries.

A short 45-minute ferry ride from Nanaimo, Gabriola Island is known for its artistic community and natural beauty. It features sandy beaches and sandstone formations. It’s a popular destination for artists, writers, and outdoor enthusiasts seeking peace and quiet.

Like any Island town or city, there are so many awesome nature walks and destinations. Neck Point and Piper’s Lagoon are beloved coastal strolls in Nanaimo. Bowen Park is within the city and has a charming waterfall, or challenge yourself with an invigorating hike up Sugarloaf Mountain. If you’re looking to get out of the city, try Rathtrevor Beach and Parksville Beach (a short drive away). These vast sandy beaches are perfect for walking the pooch. For more scenic adventures, explore the Harbourfront Walkway or take a short boat trip (seven minutes) to Newcastle Island.