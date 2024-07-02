Nestled near downtown Nanaimo, the Black Rabbit Kitchen has been charmingly repurposed from an old train station into a hot spot for creative cocktails, dishes, and dining.

Black Rabbit was founded by Winnipeg transplants Amy Ferris and Adrian Simons five years ago. In 2007, a fire decimated the old Cordova train station, and it was rebuilt in 2010.

According to Ferris, the building still exudes a lot of the character of the train station. In fact, the old train station chimney stands as the lone piece remaining from the heritage-designated building.

The menu is seasonal, and Ferris told Daily Hive her team loves to think “outside the box.”

For instance, Ferris explains that their fries take three days to prepare, resulting in the crispiest and most delicious French fries you’ll ever taste. Other standout dishes include burrata topped with pistachio, and an AAA ribeye served with a succulent and salty green peppercorn sauce.

The menu tends to favour subtlety over boldness, while the cocktails provide a striking contrast, highlighted by their unique Aperol Margarita — a spirit-forward cocktail bursting with freshness.

Another distinctive feature of this establishment is the charming and artistic coffee shop, White Rabbit, created by Ferris and Simons. It’s located on the south end of the former train station.

With its mostly white interior, cute decorations, and bright lighting, the coffee shop is as vibrant as its delicious food.

Indulge in light food options like ricotta and jam toast while enjoying the scenic makeshift outdoor patio. Don’t miss their apple cinnamon muffin, perfectly complemented by a cappuccino.

Upstairs, they’ve created a space called “Attic” — a versatile events venue intended to host workshops, private dinners, meetings, or live music.

If you’re in Nanaimo, this is a must-visit spot. Check it out.

Where: 321 Selby St A, Nanaimo, BC V9R 2R4, Canada

