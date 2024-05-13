Movies & TVHollywood NorthCurated

"The Last Of Us" transforms Nanaimo into apocalyptic landscape

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
May 13 2024, 6:23 pm
"The Last Of Us" transforms Nanaimo into apocalyptic landscape
NYLA Fresh Thread/Facebook

After film crews began setting up for filming the latest season of The Last Of Us, additional photographs have emerged portraying the once-quaint island city as an overgrown, post-apocalyptic dystopia.

The images from NYLA Fresh Thread capture downtown Nanaimo near Diana Krall Plaza with rampant overgrowth, charred and abandoned vehicles, and military tanks strewn about.

NYLA Fresh Thread/Facebook

Based on the acclaimed 2013 video game of the same name, The Last of Us is anticipated to continue the storyline from its 2020 sequel in its upcoming season. The second season of the HBO hit series starring Pedro Pascal is shooting in Vancouver, too.

This season will continue the storyline of The Last of Us Part II, which primarily unfolds in Seattle, and it appears that Vancouver and Nanaimo will be the settings transforming to depict the game’s environment.

the last of us nanaimo

NYLA Fresh Thread/Facebook

The production team for the second season of The Last of Us began setting up in Nanaimo at the end of April for a five-week shoot in downtown Nanaimo.

The narrative revolves around Joel (portrayed by Pascal) and Ellie (portrayed by Bella Ramsey) navigating a world ravaged by a global pandemic caused by a fungal infection.

the last of us nanaimo

NYLA Fresh Thread/Facebook

So far, there haven’t been any sightings of The Last of Us actors — including Pascal, Ramsey, or Nick Offerman — yet, that hasn’t stopped from fans going downtown to catch a peek.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Movies & TV
+ Hollywood North
+ Curated

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop