Magical beach with waterfall only an hour’s drive from Victoria

If you haven’t checked out Mystic Beach on Vancouver Island yet, you’re seriously missing out. Imagine a white sandy beach set against the lush, green forests that BC is famous for.

Just under a two-hour drive from Victoria, this gem is nestled along the stunning Juan de Fuca Trail.

Mystic Beach is more than just a pretty spot to sunbathe and chill on the beach. It’s part of the Juan de Fuca Provincial Park, so getting there is half the fun.

From the parking lot, you’ll embark on a scenic hike through a gorgeous rainforest, making the journey as awesome as the destination.

Once you arrive, you’ll be greeted by dramatic sea stacks, impressive sandstone cliffs, and a stunning waterfall that cascades directly onto the sandy shore.

The combination of coastal rainforest and rugged oceanfront gives this area a magical vibe that’s perfect for nature lovers, and it’s absolutely picturesque for photographers. Whether you’re looking to chill out and soak up the natural beauty, hike around, try a cold dip in the ocean, or capture the perfect shot, Mystic Beach has it all.

But don’t take just our word for it, Mystic Beach has made it to #42 on the list of the 50 best beaches in the world.

So, pack your hiking boots, grab your camera, and head out to Mystic Beach for an unforgettable West Coast experience.