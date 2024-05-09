10 fun things you can do with Mom for Mother's Day in Victoria

Don’t worry if it slipped your mind, but Mother’s Day is this Sunday. Why limit the celebration to just one day? Make it a memorable weekend and pamper her with these fantastic events all around Victoria this weekend.

Heading to the skies is a great time for you and your mom. ⁠Just 45 minutes outside of Victoria, the Malahat Skywalk invites visitors can experience with panoramic views, lush forests, and the thrill of traversing the skywalk. Plus, Moms visit free on May 12!

Where: 901 Trans-Canada Highway, Malahat

When: February 19 from 9 am to 5 pm

Tickets: $36.95, 2-for-1; purchase 901 Trans-Canada Highway, MalahatFebruary 19 from 9 am to 5 pm$36.95, 2-for-1; purchase here

Pop-Up Opera at the Royal BC Musem View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacific Opera Victoria (@pacificoperavictoria) Experience the enchantment of opera as Pacific Opera Victoria transforms the Royal BC Museum galleries into stages of wonder. Camila Montefusco and Nicole Ross will serenade you in unexpected spaces around the Royal BC Museum. Performance times are approximates.

Where: 675 Belleville Street, Victoria

Tickets: Free

Afternoon tea has remained a beloved tradition at Fairmont Empress since 1908, with 250,000 cups served annually. Sunset Sips pays homage to this legacy while introducing a fresh, distinctive experience during Victoria’s magnificent Inner Harbour sunsets.

Where: 721 Government Street, Victoria

Tickets: $48 online

Get fancy and lavish at this Victorian-style Afternoon Tea in James Bay. Tea has always been a tradition in Victoria (borrowed from the Brits). So why not carry that on with your Mom — or better yet, start a new tradition!

Where: 309 Belleville Street, Victoria

Enjoy this unique West Coast food experience with your Mom. At Shuck Taylor’s, you can get a full seafood boil with fresh Vancouver Island seafood. It’s messy, but it’s fun, and you can take it to the beach or enjoy it in the restaurant for the vibes!

Where: 1324 Blanshard Street, Victoria

Head to the White Heather Tea Room for some tea and treats, a prize draw, and an online auction. All proceeds will go towards youth mentoring programs for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

When: Saturday, May 11; 3 to 5 pm

Where: 1885 Oak Bay Avenue, Victoria

Tickets: Children: $30; Adults: $50 online

Treat the whole family to a delicious pancake breakfast as part of Esquimalt’s Bucaneer Days, plus enjoy the rest of the festivities detailed here.

Where: Various locations throughout the weekend

When: Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12

Head down to the Hallway for a special jazz brunch from singer Angela Verbugge this Sunday.

Where: 1724 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Sunday, May 12; from 11 am to 2 pm

Tickets: $12 online or at the door

Want some healthy, slow, and quality time with Mom? Head to Kwench this Sunday for an afternoon of yoga, painting (supplies provided), and snacks! This event is suitable for kids four to 10.

Where: 2031 Store Street, Victoria

When: Sunday, May 12; 12 to 2:30 pm

Tickets: $97+fees online

Enjoy a luxury brunch buffet and live pianist with your Mom this weekend. Mothers go home with a take-home gift from Boathouse Spa Partner BABOR. Reservations can be made here.

When: Sunday, March 12

Where: 1175 Beach Drive, Victoria

Tickets: $59 (free for 3 and under) online