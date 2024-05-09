10 fun things you can do with Mom for Mother's Day in Victoria

Malahat Skywalk
View this post on Instagram
When: February 19 from 9 am to 5 pm
Tickets: $36.95, 2-for-1; purchase here
Pop-Up Opera at the Royal BC Musem
View this post on Instagram
Experience the enchantment of opera as Pacific Opera Victoria transforms the Royal BC Museum galleries into stages of wonder. Camila Montefusco and Nicole Ross will serenade you in unexpected spaces around the Royal BC Museum. Performance times are approximates.
Tickets: Free
Sunset Sips at the Fairmont Empress
View this post on Instagram
Afternoon tea has remained a beloved tradition at Fairmont Empress since 1908, with 250,000 cups served annually. Sunset Sips pays homage to this legacy while introducing a fresh, distinctive experience during Victoria’s magnificent Inner Harbour sunsets.
Where: 721 Government Street, Victoria
Tickets: $48 online
High Tea at the Pendray Inn
View this post on Instagram
Get fancy and lavish at this Victorian-style Afternoon Tea in James Bay. Tea has always been a tradition in Victoria (borrowed from the Brits). So why not carry that on with your Mom — or better yet, start a new tradition!
Where: 309 Belleville Street, Victoria
Seafood Boil from or at Shuck Taylor’s
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy this unique West Coast food experience with your Mom. At Shuck Taylor’s, you can get a full seafood boil with fresh Vancouver Island seafood. It’s messy, but it’s fun, and you can take it to the beach or enjoy it in the restaurant for the vibes!
Where: 1324 Blanshard Street, Victoria
Mother’s Day Tea at the White Heather Tea Room
View this post on Instagram
Head to the White Heather Tea Room for some tea and treats, a prize draw, and an online auction. All proceeds will go towards youth mentoring programs for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
When: Saturday, May 11; 3 to 5 pm
Where: 1885 Oak Bay Avenue, Victoria
Tickets: Children: $30; Adults: $50 online
- You might also like:
- Best places to watch the NHL playoffs in Victoria
- Three BC cities among top 10 travel destinations in Canada
- Victoria is in for a blast of summer weather — here's how warm it will get
Pancake Breakfast at Buccaneer Days
View this post on Instagram
Treat the whole family to a delicious pancake breakfast as part of Esquimalt’s Bucaneer Days, plus enjoy the rest of the festivities detailed here.
Where: Various locations throughout the weekend
When: Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12
Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch at the Hallway
View this post on Instagram
Head down to the Hallway for a special jazz brunch from singer Angela Verbugge this Sunday.
Where: 1724 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Sunday, May 12; from 11 am to 2 pm
Tickets: $12 online or at the door
Mother’s Day Yoga, Crafts and Play at KWENCH
View this post on Instagram
Want some healthy, slow, and quality time with Mom? Head to Kwench this Sunday for an afternoon of yoga, painting (supplies provided), and snacks! This event is suitable for kids four to 10.
Where: 2031 Store Street, Victoria
When: Sunday, May 12; 12 to 2:30 pm
Tickets: $97+fees online
Brunch Buffet at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy a luxury brunch buffet and live pianist with your Mom this weekend. Mothers go home with a take-home gift from Boathouse Spa Partner BABOR. Reservations can be made here.
When: Sunday, March 12
Where: 1175 Beach Drive, Victoria
Tickets: $59 (free for 3 and under) online