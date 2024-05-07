EventsSpring

Ryan Hook
May 7 2024, 9:41 pm
All aboard! Buccaneer Days are back in Esquimalt this weekend

All aboard, mateys! It’s time for Esquimalt’s annual Buccaneer Days festival.

This weekend, the annual pirate-themed festival will officially start on Friday afternoon with a community lunch at Esquimalt Recreation Centre, followed by a carnival from 3 to 11 pm in the Archie Browning Centre parking lot.

From then on, the weekend is jam-packed with awesome nautical-themed events!

On Saturday, it starts with the Lions Pancake Breakfast kicking off at 7:30 am in the Archie Browning Centre; then, at 10 am, the famous parade will head to the wild waters of Esquimalt Road.

There will be fun events going on throughout the weekend, including a cornhole tournament, beer gardens, kid zones, bike valet, live music, and music bingo.

Check out the full schedule here.

Buccaneer Days

Where: Various locations throughout the weekend
When: Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12

