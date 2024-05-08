Victoria is in for a blast of summer weather — here's how warm it will get

Grab your floppy hats and flip-flops; Victoria residents can finally rejoice in a wave of sunshine this week.

After a string of dreary weekends, Environment Canada’s weather forecast promises a much-needed reprieve: temperatures will soar between 20° and 23° throughout the week.

Today is forecasted to be sunny with light winds and a high of 16°, paving the way for a clear night ahead.

Thursday night temperatures could soar to as high as 23° before dropping to a low of 9°; and Friday promises more sunshine with a high of 22°, slightly cooler at 18° near the water. The evening will be clear with a low of 9°.

Saturday maintains the sunny trend with a high of 22°, although it might not be ideal for swimming as temperatures near the water reach 18°.

As Sunday approaches, clouds start to reappear in our skies, but temperatures hold steady at a pleasant 21°.

With the promise of clear skies and mild temperatures, there’s no better time to soak up the beauty of Vancouver Island’s capital city.

It’s great conditions for outdoor activities, such as strolling along the Inner Harbour, picnicking at Beacon Hill Park, or cycling along the Galloping Goose Trail (maybe pack a light sweater for those slight winds).