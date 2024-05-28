Real EstateUrbanized

Two spectacular $7 million islands are for sale near Vancouver Island

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
May 28 2024, 8:43 pm
Two spectacular $7 million islands are for sale near Vancouver Island

The thought of owning an island feels close to a Gatsby-like dream. Yet, if the idea of purchasing a home in British Columbia is already unattainable, why not let your imagination soar even higher?

If you have the money (or enough people), why not acquire an island? It beats grappling with the hassle of summer reservations, plus you can ensure the protection of a much-needed ecosystem.

Luckily, two islands off the coast of Vancouver Island are available for a whopping $7 million each.

Vargas Island

This oceanfront acreage on Vargas Island in Clayoquot Sound is nestled within British Columbia’s temperate rainforest near the world-famous Tofino — Canada’s surf capital.

Accessible only by water, this unique 56-acre property lies within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, adjacent to protected provincial marine parklands. It is absolutely brimming with untapped nature in an area known for its Pacific grey whales.

vargas island

Screenshot/Private Islands Inc.

The property features stunning timbers, giant ferns, sandy beaches, and abundant sea life. It’s a perfect oasis amid the picturesque West Coast flora and fauna, great for nature and adventure enthusiasts.

vargas island

Screenshot/Private Islands Inc.

It’s a one-of-a-kind secluded island retreat or a treasured piece of remarkable ecosystem you can protect. Check out the listing here.

Pym Island

Seclusion and convenience entwine amidst the rugged beauty of British Columbia’s Gulf Islands, just ten minutes by boat from Vancouver Island’s Canoe Cove Marina.

pym island

Sotheby’s International Realty/Realtor.ca

This 6.2-acre paradise offers over 2,700 feet of ocean frontage, stunning views, a mild climate, and amenities such as a boathouse, dock, and deep-water moorage.

pym island

Sotheby’s International Realty/Realtor.ca

The luxurious 9,156-square-foot main house has 12 bedrooms and 12 baths. It is surrounded by cozy cottages, manicured grounds, and cottages connected to essential utilities.

pym island

Sotheby’s International Realty/Realtor.ca

The region is renowned for its Mediterranean climate, artisanal communities, and rich ecological diversity, and it’s not so far from Vancouver Island that you’re ever too far from society.

Check out the listing here.

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop