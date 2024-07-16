Nestled between sculptured gardens and the sparkling sea, this $13.8 million home at 8338 West Saanich Road is a stunning display of luxury Vancouver Island living.

Commissioned in 1996, this custom-built home is a beautiful representation of West Coast architecture, featuring natural building materials. The property is surrounded by mature forests of fir, arbutus, and cedar trees, which makes the walking trails around the area absolutely serene.

It’s a low-bank oceanfront property looking out over the Saanich inlet. It spans 6.8 acres and has plenty of space for guests and, get this: a helicopter pad.

The main estate boasts over 6,600 square feet across two levels. It includes four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking water views. There is a carriage home with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It’s resort-style living all year round, with multiple oceanfront patios, a 60-foot dock, a helicopter pad in the front garden, and spectacular sunsets.

Check out the listing from Engel & Volkers Vancouver Island here.