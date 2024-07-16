Real EstateArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

$13.8M oceanfront home in Central Saanich has a helicopter pad

Jul 16 2024, 7:41 pm
Engel & Volkers Vancouver Island

Nestled between sculptured gardens and the sparkling sea, this $13.8 million home at 8338 West Saanich Road is a stunning display of luxury Vancouver Island living.

Engel & Volkers Vancouver Island

Commissioned in 1996, this custom-built home is a beautiful representation of West Coast architecture, featuring natural building materials. The property is surrounded by mature forests of fir, arbutus, and cedar trees, which makes the walking trails around the area absolutely serene.

It’s a low-bank oceanfront property looking out over the Saanich inlet. It spans 6.8 acres and has plenty of space for guests and, get this: a helicopter pad.

Engel & Volkers Vancouver Island

The main estate boasts over 6,600 square feet across two levels. It includes four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking water views. There is a carriage home with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Engel & Volkers Vancouver Island

It’s resort-style living all year round, with multiple oceanfront patios, a 60-foot dock, a helicopter pad in the front garden, and spectacular sunsets.

Engel & Volkers Vancouver Island

Check out the listing from Engel & Volkers Vancouver Island here.

