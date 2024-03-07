OEB Breakfast Co. will open its Victoria location very soon
There’s some new competition in Victoria’s brunch scene, and hopefully, it will help calm down some of those big brunch lines during the weekend.
According to OEB’s website, the Victoria restaurant will open very soon. The windows at 856 Yates Street have been painted with OEB graphics since August.
Here are just a few reasons you should be excited about OEB’s newest location in Victoria: breakfast poutines, duck-fat potatoes, lobster crêpes, and beermosas. These are just a few reasons why this Calgary-based brunch restaurant has been a go-to spot across BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.
OEB is known for its unique spin on brunch food, with a focus on sourcing locally, farm-to-table. Victoria will be the restaurant’s 20th location.
View this post on Instagram
“I visited [Vancouver Island] 6 or 7 years ago with the family,” founder and head chef Mauro Martina said in an Instagram post. “And I felt an immediate connection with the people, the land, and the opportunities to open up a restaurant and carry the [OEB] legacy out here.”
- You might also like:
- Otaki brings Japanese ramen and pop culture to downtown Victoria
- 6 new Victoria restaurant openings we're excited about this month
- Here are 6 more Victoria restaurants that we miss most
Martina is a classically trained chef originally from Italy who moved to Canada in 1992 at age 21, climbing the ranks in the kitchen until finally opening the original OEB in Calgary in 2009.
OEB Breakfast Co.
Where: 758 Yates Street