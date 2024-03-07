OEB Breakfast Co. will open its Victoria location very soon

There’s some new competition in Victoria’s brunch scene, and hopefully, it will help calm down some of those big brunch lines during the weekend.

According to OEB’s website, the Victoria restaurant will open very soon. The windows at 856 Yates Street have been painted with OEB graphics since August.

Here are just a few reasons you should be excited about OEB’s newest location in Victoria: breakfast poutines, duck-fat potatoes, lobster crêpes, and beermosas. These are just a few reasons why this Calgary-based brunch restaurant has been a go-to spot across BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.