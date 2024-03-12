Burger Crush will open a new location in Colwood next month

Vancouver Island is welcoming yet another burger joint, and this one may already ring a bell for South Island residents.

Burger Crush is set to unveil its third outpost — a cozy 50-person capacity burger shop in Colwood — located at Colwood Corner on 1901 Sooke Road. According to a spokesperson from the restaurant, the anticipated opening is slated for late April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Crush (@_burgercrush)

Renowned for its classic burger approach reminiscent of the ’60s burger joints, Burger Crush started with humble beginnings as a food truck on Cook Street in 2018, before moving to its first operations at the former Tacofino on Fort Street in 2022.

Its recent expansion into Vancouver hasn’t hindered the quintessential mom-and-pop burger experience it’s known for.

At each location, patrons can expect the same mouthwatering offerings, such as hand-pressed cheeseburgers, housemade vegan burgers, and unreal milkshakes. A standout on the menu is the coveted “Secret Crush Sauce.”

Who are you taking to the new location?