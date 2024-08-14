Why James Bay is the best neighbourhood in Victoria

There’s a deep-rooted pride in Victoria that permeates every corner of the community, extending into each distinctive neighbourhood across the city.

The James Bay neighbourhood stands out in particular as one of the most celebrated areas in the city — and that’s not just known in Victoria but across Canada and even on a global scale (it is the first neighbourhood tourists see stepping off the cruise ship).

Its blend of historical significance, natural beauty, and vibrant local culture has earned it a reputation as one of the best places to live on Vancouver Island, and locals feel a strong connection to its unique character and charm.

Here are seven reasons why it’s one of the best neighbourhoods in Victoria.

The views

James Bay, encircled by water on three sides, boasts stunning vistas of the Inner Harbour, the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and the Olympic Mountains. The Dallas Road waterfront is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike, whether for a scenic walk, jog, or a relaxing time on the beach. A large off-leash section makes it a haven for dogs, and if you’re into kite-surfing— or just want to watch— Clover Point at the end of Dallas Road is the go-to spot. If you want a perfect panoramic view of Victoria, head to the Ogden Point breakwater for a fun (but windy) walk.

Beacon Hill Park

The neighbourhood boasts several beautiful parks, but obviously, the most famous one is Beacon Hill Park, which offers expansive green spaces, ponds, gardens, and scenic walking trails alongside unique wildlife like peacocks roaming freely. There’s also a bandshell that often hosts free live music during the summer.

Historical charm

James Bay is one of Victoria’s oldest neighbourhoods, with a rich history reflected in its charming heritage homes and buildings. Walking through the streets, you’ll find well-preserved Victorian-era houses that give the area a unique, old-world charm. The neighbourhood is home to some of Victoria’s most iconic landmarks, including the Parliament Buildings, the Royal BC Museum, and the Emily Carr House, offering a deep connection to the city’s history. Places like the Bent Mast offer a lesser-known history that includes ghosts, and horse-drawn carriage tours keep the old-school charm alive.

Walkability

James Bay is highly walkable, with many amenities like shops, cafes, restaurants, and markets within easy reach. The James Bay Market, held on Saturdays, is a popular spot for fresh produce, crafts, and local goods. James Bay’s location is just a short walk from downtown Victoria, making it convenient to enjoy the city’s restaurants, shops, theatres, and other attractions while still living in a quieter, more relaxed setting. The area is super bike-friendly, too, with an elaborate bike lane system making it easy.

Cook Street Village

Cook Street Village borders on James Bay and Fairfield. It is within walking distance of Beacon Hill Park and the Dallas Road waterfront. It has a laid-back, bohemian vibe with its tree-lined streets, eclectic shops, vibrant cafes, restaurants, and its most popular bar, The Beagle. It’s a food lover’s haven, offering diverse culinary delights from artisanal bakeries to hole-in-the-wall taco shops and locally-sourced farm-to-table grocery stores.

James Bay Village

James Bay Village is like Cook Street Village’s older cousin — it has a quaint, community-focused atmosphere with a small-town charm. It features a mix of cozy cafes, family-owned eateries, and specialty shops, making it a delightful spot for both everyday essentials and culinary treats.

Food and drinks

For a small neighbourhood, there sure are a ton of options. The Bent Mast has great pub food and craft beer. James Bay Inn is a perfect place for billiards, a hockey game, and drinks. Floyd’s Diner is great for brunch. Il Covo Trattoria is a lovely, casual, fine-dining Italian restaurant, and Nourish Cafe has some of the best farm-to-table dining in the city. If you’re looking for something quick, Fisherman’s Wharf has a ton of amazing food options, and if you want some of the freshest fish in the city, stop at Finest At Sea near Fisherman’s Wharf.