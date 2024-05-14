Hollywood stars in town for new film at Colwood's Hatley Castle

Actors Harvey Keitel and Faye Dunaway have descended on Colwood’s famous Hatley Castle to begin filming a new movie, Fate, directed by Jonathan Baker.

According to Baker, the film will hit theatres in 2025 and has begun filming at Hatley Castle this week. The 62-year-old director arrived in Victoria this May on a seaplane to begin shooting.

Baker says Hatley Castle will, essentially, be a character in the film, and will transform into the Vista Hotel for the film. “[The Vista Hotel] is inspired by Quentin Tarantino and his movie theatre called The Vista in Hollywood California,” Baker said on social media.

Colwood’s Hatley Castle is, perhaps, most famous as home to Professor Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters in the X-Men and Deadpool series.

The castle boasts 40 rooms and the farm has a surrounding stone wall, cow stables, and a smokehouse. When it’s not being used as a film set, it’s home to Royal Roads University.

The plot of the film centers around a firefighter who, after a rescue mission gone wrong, encounters a supernatural visitor while rehabilitating at a sanitarium. This encounter transports him through time, and he realizes that the only thing that can save his soul is the discovery of true love.

Fate is currently filming with an all-star cast including Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction), Faye Dunaway (Bonnie & Clyde), Brandon Routh (Superman), Andrew McCarthy (Weekend At Bernie’s), and Cheech Marin (Cheech and Chong).

So, keep your eyes peeled for any of these Hollywood stars in Victoria or around the area!