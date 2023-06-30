Vancouver film studio behind "Deadpool" sold to LA company

In some major news for Hollywood North, the Vancouver film studio behind Deadpool has been sold to a studio in Los Angeles.

The LA-based Hackman Capital Partners (HCP) has acquired Vancouver Film Studios (VFS) and its related companies, Pacific Backlot and Signal Systems.

Not only was VFS behind the hit film Deadpool, but it was also behind the TV series The Flash and others.

A release from HCP states that VFS is a certified B-Corp company home to 13 state-of-the-art sound stages, adding that it has been serving the needs of international and North American producers.

The VFS campus is located just north of Vancouver’s only Walmart, next to Highway 1.

“Vancouver Film Studios has been a core company in our family business for 25 years and we are confident HCP will take what we have built to even greater heights. Their expertise in the film industry combined with our exceptional team make for an ‘all-star cast,” said Jason McLean, CEO of the McLean Group of Companies, in a statement.

While the Vancouver film studio has been sold, it will still operate as an independent film and TV studio with support from HCP.

Other productions shot in VFS include Yellowjackets, Midnight Mass, and Elysium, and VFS has served as a home for content creators like Disney, Warner Bros, and Netflix.

HCP adds that VFS was the first studio in the world to become B-Corporation Certified and that it has been carbon neutral since 2008.