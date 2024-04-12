6 enchanting destinations for high tea in Victoria

Often known as a slice of Britain in Canada, Victoria offers a plethora of exquisite high tea experiences. Victoria puts the party in “tea party.”

Whether nestled in quaint, charming manors, amidst lush, vibrant gardens, or within majestic castles, the city offers an absolutely wonderful array of high tea experiences.

Take a look at these six delightful spots for a spot of tea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huntingdon Manor & Pendray Inn (@huntingdonmanorhotel)

Step into a slice of history at this charming tea house nestled within the iconic Pendray Inn. Not only can you delight your palate with tea, but you can also enjoy a stunning array of savoury delights like smoked salmon with capers or Maple Leaf chicken nestled on a ricotta roll. Tea isn’t the only delectable delight here.

Where: 309 Belleville Street, Victoria

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White Heather Tea Room (@whiteheathertearoom)

Oak Bay is home to many delightful things, and the White Heather Tea Room definitely adds to that charm. Here, afternoon tea comes in sizes to suit every appetite. If you’re up for it, order the legendary “Big Muckle” set — an extravaganza array of 13 delectable treats including amuse-bouches, freshly baked scones, dainty finger hors d’oeuvres, tea sandwiches, and of course, tea. If you want something slightly smaller — fear not — there’s something on the menu for everyone.

Where: 1885 Oak Bay Avenue, Victoria

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Butchart Gardens (@thebutchartgardens)

Anything taking place at the Butchart Gardens is quite the experience, and going for high tea is nothing short of amazing. Take your pick from nine loose tea blends and an array of delectable treats, from classic English trifles to house-made scones and their signature sausage rolls. Save room for the desserts, such as its raspberry pistachio truffles.

Where: 800 Benvenuto Avenue, Brentwood Bay

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abkhazi Garden (@abkhazigardentlc)

With a menu that changes with the seasons, the spring high tea experience at these gardens is a true delight for the senses. From the fragrant flower aromas and exquisite flavours of Silk Road loose teas, you can perfectly pair your experience with latkes, organic tarragon egg salad on marbled rye, and of course, freshly baked scones.

Where: 1964 Fairfield Road, Victoria

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Empress 1908 Gin (@empress1908gin)

You didn’t think we’d forget the Empress — did you? Thousands of people seek out the Empress every year, particularly for its high tea. The experience is exactly what you’d expect: classical piano music, a beautiful tower of treats, and seasonal, quality teas created exclusively for Fairmont Empress by the Metropolitan Tea Company. In 2023, the hotel launched Sunset Sips, a new twist on tea, with evening cocktails being the main event.

Where: 721 Government Street, Victoria

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SILK ROAD TEA (@silkroadtea)

Silk Road Tea is a portal into tea culture, aptly located in the heart of Chinatown. Experience tea and chocolate pairings or attend workshops to uncover the secrets of crafting everything from tea cocktails to refreshing tea slushies. It’s a totally immersive experience that’s sure to leave you steeped in delight!

Where: 1624 Government Street, Victoria

Instagram | Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aura Waterfront Restaurant (@aurayyj)

Aura seamlessly melds the timeless charm of high tea with Victoria’s vibrant spirit. Featuring farm-direct ingredients, it’s a culinary celebration where tradition meets innovation. Indulge in a delightful fusion of classic high tea delights infused with a captivating Japanese twist.

Where: 680 Montreal Street, Victoria

Instagram | Website