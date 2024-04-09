5 sushi restaurants in Victoria you need to try at least once

Victoria boasts tons of sushi options within its vibrant Japanese culinary scene, made best by the city’s access to fresh seafood and local farms.

Whether you prefer the comfort of home or the indulgence of dining out, sushi offers a versatile dining experience, and the following restaurants excel in both ways. With no lack of expertly crafted dishes, it feels like an authentic taste of Japan right in the heart of the city.

Check out five of the best sushi places you need to try at least once.

Sen Zushi guarantees an authentic Japanese culinary journey from the moment you step through the door. With a focus on balanced flavours and low-calorie preparations, the skilled chefs meticulously craft traditional Japanese dishes, featuring a menu that’s both rich and healthy, by limiting red meat, oils, fats, and dairy products.

Where: 940 Fort Street, Victoria

Innovation thrives at Yua to create unforgettable dishes that are also locally reflective. From delectable seafood creations to mouthwatering desserts, Yua Bistro sources locally and maintains authenticity.

Where: 1005 Langley Street, Victoria

Nubo Japanese Tapas View this post on Instagram A post shared by NUBO JAPANESE TAPAS (@nubotapas) Nubo Japanese Tapas has the best balance of Japanese fine dining and authentic cuisine. From tapas, rolls, sashimi, and salads to sake, draught beers, ciders, cocktails, and wines, Nubo is equal parts quality and craftsmanship.

Where: 739 Pandora Avenue, Victoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fujiya Foods (@fujiyabc) Fujiya has been a staple of Victoria’s Japanese cuisine since 1991. Its goal, whether you’re dining at its locations in Richmond or Vancouver, has always been to bring quality ingredients to Japanese cuisine and to enjoy it at home or in the dining room. Where: 3624 Shelbourne Street, Victoria Website | Instagram

Sushi Story in Esquimalt is a delightful restaurant that features a beautiful sushi tray menu, tuna sashimi, and delectable Unagi nigiri, among other fabulous dishes.

Where: 612 Head Street #1, Victoria

