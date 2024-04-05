7 best ice cream shops in Victoria you need to try at least once
True believers of ice cream will eat it in any season, no matter the rain, cold, or shine. And with the type of ice cream shops in Victoria, why wouldn’t you?
From creative craft ice cream shops, to perfectly placed ice cream stops, Victoria is chock-full of amazing spots where you can get your brain freeze on at.
Check out seven of the best below!
49 Below
Where: 2575 Cadboro Bay Road, Victoria
Parachute
Parachute Ice Cream crafts unique ice cream and ice cream sandwiches made with homemade cookies and delicious, locally sourced ice cream. From maple bacon and lavender lemonade to birthday cake and dairy-free raspberry, Parachute gives you two places to enjoy its rich — in Rock Bay and Langford!
Where: 2626 Bridge Street #105, Victoria; and 735 Goldstream Ave #129, Victoria
Cold Comfort Ice Cream
Specializing in small-batch, handcrafted ice cream made from organic ingredients, this Fernwood ice cream shop features a walk-up window, which offers up inventive flavours such as salted caramel pretzel and roasted strawberry balsamic. It also features amazing ice cream sandwiches with craft beer flavours (like Hoyne Brewing’s delicious Dark Matter beer).
Where: 1115 N Park Street #2, Victoria
Virtuous Pie
Virtuous Pie is redefining ice cream with plant-based, dairy-free delights. With unique flavours like turmeric and black pepper, their creations cater to vegan and non-vegan alike, providing a guilt-free indulgence that’s both delicious and socially conscious.
Where: 530 Pandora Avenue, Victoria
Hazel’s Ice Cream
This solar-powered mobile ice cream shop has become a staple of summer farmer’s markets. Hazel’s is known for its delicious hand-dipped ice cream bars and amazing flavours such as pistachio and salted caramel. You can even get a Hazel’s ice cream bar at select grocery stores!
Chocolats Favoris
Chocolats Favoris is renowned for its decadent chocolate-dipped soft-serve ice cream cones. They offer a heavenly blend of rich Belgian chocolate and creamy soft serve with a wide array of toppings and flavors. It’s a perfect place to stop on Government Street for a quick treat!
Where: 1010 Government Street, Victoria
Beacon Drive-In Restaurant
If you want a classic cone or milkshake, this is your spot — and it’s right near Beacon Hill Park. With its walk-up window, Beacon Drive-In is a cute destination at the dream destination.
Where: 126 Douglas Street, Victoria