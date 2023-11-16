Vancouver’s very own Ryan Reynolds was inducted into the Order of BC this week, and after visiting home to receive the award, the actor shared some of his hilarious aspirations with his newfound power.

The star’s tongue-in-cheek improvement dreams for his hometown include installing a slip ‘n slide at Grouse Mountain, a popular ski hill overlooking downtown.

He also joked about making the Vancouver Art Gallery his personal residence (we can see why; the building is gorgeous).

“Contrary to my earlier belief, the award is NOT a political appointment,” Reynolds joked in an Instagram post. “It’s merely symbolic and holds no real power.”

That may be the case, but we love hearing Reynolds’ ideas if he were to suddenly be declared BC’s very own despot.

Either way, it looks like Reynolds may have had some fun with the award announcement. It was revealed that he’d receive it on BC Day in August, and he travelled to Vancouver to receive it in person on Wednesday.

“I may have made some promises to several folks working at Minerva’s restaurant in Kerrisdale — as well as Tyler, who works in the produce section at Safeway on 4th and Vine,” Reynolds said.

“Apologies to the gallery staff for any misunderstandings this morning. It isn’t ‘happy hour somewhere.’ You have a job to do, and I was out of line.”

In the end, he also acknowledged a Grouse Mountain slip ‘n slide likely wouldn’t happen. But honestly, of all his ideas, we think that one sounds kind of fun.

“Mountains don’t work that way,” Reynolds said. “I shouldn’t have mentioned it, much less commissioned detailed CAD drawings. ”