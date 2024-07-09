FoodCheap EatsSpecials & Deals

7 awesome happy hour deals in Victoria you NEED to try

|
Jul 9 2024


Happy hour is a sacred time, and an art form in its own right.

Being in the know about a good happy hour makes you the leader among your friends — an  insider, one might say. So, let us be your guide as we take you through not only the best happy hours in Victoria but also the must-try items on those menus.

Here are seven of the best happy hour items in Victoria.

$2 oysters at Shuck Taylor’s

 

Shuck Taylor’s happy hour shell-abrates the finest oysters with an unbeatable deal every day from 2 pm to 5 pm: $2 for West Coast oysters and $3 for East Coast oysters. Ask your server for more details!

Where: 1324 Blanshard Street, Victoria
When: Daily from 2 pm to 5 pm; Sundays from 10:30 am to 5 pm

Instagram | Website

$12 Pina Coladas at ToraTiki

 

ToraTiki offers awesome Pina Coladas between 5 pm and 7 pm for $2 off (at $12 per cocktail). Better yet, you can “float it” with a dollop of Dole Whip now!

Where:  740 Burdett Avenue, Victoria
When: Daily from 5 pm to 7 pm



$6 wine at Tapa Bar

 

Tapa Bar’s happy hour menu from top to bottom is amazing. But $6 wine? That’s out of this world. Check it out between 3 pm to 5 pm daily.

Where: 620 Trounce Alley, Victoria
When: Daily from 3 pm to 5 pm

Instagram | Website

$8 truffle fries and $6 draft at Spinnaker’s

Cross the Johnson Street bridge to find the oldest brewpub in Victoria: Spinnaker’s. Not only will you find a great patio and dining area with pool tables, but you’ll also find a great happy hour on weekdays from 3 pm to 5 pm. The best part? The cheap pints and truffle fries, among other awesome happy hour items.

Where: 308 Catherine Street, Victoria
When: Weekdays from 3 pm to 5 pm

Instagram | Website

$6 sleeves and $8 nachos at Sticky Wicket

 

Every day from 3 pm to 6 pm, Sticky Wicket has a feast of a happy hour (particularly for those on a liquid diet). Along with its $6 sleeves of beer, $7 shafts, and $5 hi-balls, you can grab a plate of nachos for $8 too. You might need it.

Where: 
When: Every day from 2 pm to 6 pm

Instagram | Website

$10 cocktails at Boom + Batten

Cocktails are a luxury, but every day from 2 pm to 5 pm and then 9 pm to close, Boom + Batten makes getting a classic cocktail much more affordable. Indulge in a negroni, a shaft, or a margarita, all for the price of a crisp $10 bill (plus a tip, of course).

Where: 2 Paul Kane Place, Victoria
When: Every day from 2 pm to 5 pm and 9 pm to close

Instagram | Website

$16 burgers at CRAFT Beer Market

 

Craft Beer Market in Victoria not only has the best patio for the summer but also a great happy hour menu. Our favourite? The $16 burger. Harkening back to a time when LMFAO were the biggest pop musicians, the $16 classic burger brings us back to a time when that was the average price of a burger.

Where: 450 Swift Street, Victoria
When: Monday to Friday, 2 pm to 5 pm; and Monday to Thursday, 9 pm to close

Instagram | Website

