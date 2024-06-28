FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood News

"Float it": ToraTiki offers Dole Whip on its cocktails now

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Jun 28 2024, 5:34 pm
"Float it": ToraTiki offers Dole Whip on its cocktails now
@uniquepnw/Instagram | Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

A cocktail bar in Victoria is now enhancing its tiki drinks with a beloved pineapple delight: Dole Whip.

ToraTiki, a tiki cocktail bar in downtown Victoria, is famous for its potent drinks, tiki mugs, private karaoke room, and distinctly nautical decor.

Now, it is adding a twist to its popular cocktails by topping them with Dole Whip — a non-dairy treat from the ’80s that rose to fame at Disney theme parks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TORATIKI (@tora_tiki)

It’s a perfect match for ToraTiki, which offers summer favourites like Pina Coladas and Blue Hawaiians, both of which can be made into non-alcoholic mocktails.

Just ask to “float it” and the popular rum bar will top off any drink with some Dole Whip. If you’re just craving some Dole Whip, ToraTiki serves it on its own, too!

If you’re looking for a kid-friendly place in the city for some Dole Whip, check out Kahuna Burger near the old Capital Iron building in downtown Victoria.

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Desserts
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop