"Float it": ToraTiki offers Dole Whip on its cocktails now
A cocktail bar in Victoria is now enhancing its tiki drinks with a beloved pineapple delight: Dole Whip.
ToraTiki, a tiki cocktail bar in downtown Victoria, is famous for its potent drinks, tiki mugs, private karaoke room, and distinctly nautical decor.
Now, it is adding a twist to its popular cocktails by topping them with Dole Whip — a non-dairy treat from the ’80s that rose to fame at Disney theme parks.
It’s a perfect match for ToraTiki, which offers summer favourites like Pina Coladas and Blue Hawaiians, both of which can be made into non-alcoholic mocktails.
Just ask to “float it” and the popular rum bar will top off any drink with some Dole Whip. If you’re just craving some Dole Whip, ToraTiki serves it on its own, too!