FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

5 brand new Victoria restaurants we're excited about this summer

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Jul 4 2024, 9:41 pm
5 brand new Victoria restaurants we're excited about this summer
(Leila Kwok/Provided | @oddburgerfastfood/Instagram)

There’s nothing quite like the excitement of a new restaurant opening in Victoria. It’s an opportunity to create fresh memories in a space specifically designed for such experiences.

Summer is also the perfect time for a new spot to debut, with everyone out and about and eager to try new and adventurous places.

So, here are five new restaurants we’re thrilled to check out this summer.

Saxe Point Pub


Rejoice in this brand-new neighbourhood pub in Esquimalt, run by Demian Merino, who has previously managed Bard & Banker and Irish Times. It opens this Saturday.

Where: 101-505 Park Place, Esquimalt

Instagram

Emmaline’s

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmaline’s (@emmalineingreen)

Elizabeth Grace Bryan is the visionary behind Vancouver’s beloved Dock Lunch restaurant, and now she’s bringing a new dining experience to Quadra Village. Her latest venture, Emmaline’s — a self-described neighbourhood comfort bistro — will open this weekend.

Where: 2571a Quadra Street, Victoria

Instagram

Janevca Kitchen

janevca-food

Chef Aldridge (Leila Kwok/Provided)

Helmed by Vancouver-born and raised chef Andrea Alridge (Raincity Grill, CinCin Ristorante + Bar, and Osteria Savio Volpe), the restaurant is bringing the ancient art of cooking over a wood fire to Vancouver Island. It offers a unique dining experience with stunning views of Esquimalt and the Salish Sea.

Where: 429 Lampson Street, Victoria

Instagram

Original Pho

The Vietnamese eatery is setting up shop in Victoria and is set to take over the old Chorizo & Co. location. With its first shop in Langford, Original Pho has established itself as a pho place recreating traditional Vietnamese made from scratch using traditional techniques and family recipes. The opening date is yet to be announced.

Where: 807 Fort Street, Victoria

Instagram

Odd Burger

Odd Burger is a vegan, plant-based, fast food restaurant with locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. Now, Victoria and Vancouver will be the first cities in BC to get their own locations. The restaurant will open this summer.

Where: 790 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Instagram

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop