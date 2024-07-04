5 brand new Victoria restaurants we're excited about this summer
There’s nothing quite like the excitement of a new restaurant opening in Victoria. It’s an opportunity to create fresh memories in a space specifically designed for such experiences.
Summer is also the perfect time for a new spot to debut, with everyone out and about and eager to try new and adventurous places.
So, here are five new restaurants we’re thrilled to check out this summer.
Saxe Point Pub
Rejoice in this brand-new neighbourhood pub in Esquimalt, run by Demian Merino, who has previously managed Bard & Banker and Irish Times. It opens this Saturday.
Where: 101-505 Park Place, Esquimalt
Emmaline’s
Where: 2571a Quadra Street, Victoria
Janevca Kitchen
Helmed by Vancouver-born and raised chef Andrea Alridge (Raincity Grill, CinCin Ristorante + Bar, and Osteria Savio Volpe), the restaurant is bringing the ancient art of cooking over a wood fire to Vancouver Island. It offers a unique dining experience with stunning views of Esquimalt and the Salish Sea.
Where: 429 Lampson Street, Victoria
Original Pho
The Vietnamese eatery is setting up shop in Victoria and is set to take over the old Chorizo & Co. location. With its first shop in Langford, Original Pho has established itself as a pho place recreating traditional Vietnamese made from scratch using traditional techniques and family recipes. The opening date is yet to be announced.
Where: 807 Fort Street, Victoria
Odd Burger
Odd Burger is a vegan, plant-based, fast food restaurant with locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. Now, Victoria and Vancouver will be the first cities in BC to get their own locations. The restaurant will open this summer.
Where: 790 Fisgard Street, Victoria