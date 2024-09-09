6 pumpkin patches and corn mazes in and around Victoria
As the crisp autumn air settles in around Vancouver Island and Victoria, it heralds the arrival of one of the season’s most anticipated delights: pumpkin patch and corn maze season.
It’s such a beautiful time of season, and pumpkin patches and corn mazes are basically synonymous with Canadian Thanksgiving and Halloween, adding to the fun charm of the season.
So embrace the spirit of autumn by exploring these enchanting corn mazes and picking up the perfect pumpkin!
Galey Farms
Galey Farm’s Pumpkinfest is back this October with hay rides, U-pick pumpkins, train rides, a corn maze, and a children’s haunted house. The event runs every weekend in October, with trains running from 9 am to 4 pm. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $15 for kids, or get a family pass for $55 (plus taxes and fees).
Where: 4150 Blenkinsop Road, Victoria
Michell’s Farms Market
Where: 2451 Island View Road, Saanichton
Ocean View Estates
Beginning this October, you can explore a four-acre corn maze with stunning ocean and mountain views of the San Juan Islands, perfect for catching a vibrant sunset. All tickets include access to the pumpkin patch, where you can pick your favourite from a variety of pumpkins.
Where: 7979 Central Saanich Road, Saanichton
Silver Rill Corn
Silver Rill’s inaugural Corn Maze opens on September 12, covering two acres and featuring 14-foot-tall corn. This maze offers photo opportunities, tricky dead ends, and delightful surprises. Visit the maze from Thursday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm (last entry at 4:30 pm). Tickets are $5 for ages 3 and up and free for children 2 and under.
Where: 7117 Central Saanich Road, Saanichton
McNabs Corn Maze
If you’re up-island, visit Ladysmith to experience the McNabs Corn Maze and Farm. This attraction features a sprawling seven-acre corn maze, hay rides to the pumpkin patch, and a roadside produce stand. Enjoy scenic hay rides around the corn maze and to the pumpkin patch, and stop by the produce stand for any additional vegetables you might need. The corn maze is open from late August through the end of October.
Where: 4613 Yellow Point Road, Ladysmith
Lohbrunner Community Farm
This October, Pumpkin Fest at Lohbrunner Community Farm in Langford invites you to 1152 Lippincott Road from 11 am to 4 pm each weekend in October. Enjoy warm drinks by donation, a tiny market with local goods, and a variety of pumpkins, including unique warty types. Remember to wear warm clothing and waterproof footwear, and bring a camera for fun pumpkin photos with family and friends!
Where: 1152 Lippincott Road, Victoria