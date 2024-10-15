7 abandoned sites on Vancouver Island with an interesting history

Vancouver Island boasts an abundance of natural wonders, but it also serves as a hub for intriguing urban exploration sites. From eerie old buildings in Langford and overgrown ruins in Sooke to hidden gems in the Comox Valley and even a crashed plane near Tofino, these deserted places are filled with history and a touch of the unknown. Grab your camera and your curiosity — here’s a list of abandoned locations on Vancouver Island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Chan (@vchan2313)

Canso 11007 plane crashed on February 12, 1945. Despite the years, the aircraft remains remarkably intact on a hillside, offering a unique glimpse into the past. The 5 km hike to the site, which is located in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, is fairly easy but can get muddy, so proper footwear is a must. Starting just south of Radar Hill, the trail leads through an abandoned building, with spray-painted signs guiding your way through a bog and past a perfectly circular pond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael 🪐🪴🏚️🏳️‍🌈 (@wanderlustinyyc)

At the entrance to Headquarters Townsite Park from Farnham Road, you’ll find the remains of an old concrete building that was originally constructed as a timber mill in 1912. Despite being fully equipped, the mill was mysteriously never used, with some speculation that it was built merely to secure concessions from the provincial government. The recession of 1913 may have played a role in its abandonment, and parts of the unused mill were later repurposed to build a new one in Courtenay. Today, it stands as an intriguing remnant of the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbandonedBC (@abandoned_bc)

Tucked within Sooke Potholes Provincial Park are the remnants of an ambitious but unfinished chateau. In the 1980s, Victoria developer Albert Yuen purchased 160 acres of land overlooking the Sooke River, envisioning a luxury lodge that would attract visitors seeking serenity in BC’s temperate rainforests. Construction began, but the project was abandoned before it could be completed. Now known as the Deertrail Resort, the site has transformed into a fascinating ruin, adorned with vibrant urban art and graffiti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Dee (@lauriedee88)

Leechtown, a ghost town at the southern tip of Vancouver Island, was born out of the gold rush of 1864. After the Vancouver Island Exploring Expedition discovered “payable” gold in the Leech River, the area quickly became a bustling hub, with hundreds of miners flocking to try their luck. Within months, Leechtown boasted general stores, hotels, and numerous establishments selling alcohol. However, by 1865, the gold rush had peaked, and the town’s population dwindled. Though small-scale mining and logging sustained the area until the 1950s, today little remains of Leechtown, aside from a few active placer gold claims in the restricted area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Blow (@courtneyblow)

In its prime, Bevan was part of a major coal mining operation, with eight different mine shafts, including the No. 7 shaft, which opened in 1902. The town was known for a high number of deaths related to the coal mine. The No. 7 mine closed in 1921, with other mines in the area operating until the 1950s. Today, remnants of this era remain scattered through the forested landscape, providing an eerie glimpse into the town’s controversial past.

Old Power Station, Jordan River View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael 🪐🪴🏚️🏳️‍🌈 (@wanderlustinyyc) The small surf town of Jordan River, about an hour from Victoria, is home to an abandoned hydroelectric plant that has become a popular spot for hikers and photographers (though, be warned, it’s on private property). Perched along the coast, the plant was built in 1911 by the Vancouver Island Power Company to supply electricity to the greater Victoria area, but it was abandoned in 1971. Today, the eerie ruins are covered in graffiti, offering an intriguing backdrop for drone footage and photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Clement (@dougclementphotography)