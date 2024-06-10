Sleep in these dreamy tree pods on Vancouver Island this summer

You can vacation among the treetops at this magical BC getaway.

The Free Spirit Spheres on Vancouver Island are an enchanting way to spend the night, as you’ll sleep suspended above the rainforest in cozy tree pods.

Each sphere is large enough to fit two people (and a third in its Eryn Sphere). The interior design is constructed from wood and fibreglass materials. The large window in each pod allows for an incredible view of your surroundings.

The design for these unique treehouses is inspired by sailboat construction and rigging practice. “It’s a marriage of tree house and sailboat technology. Wooden spheres are built much like a cedar strip canoe or kayak,” says Free Spirit Spheres on its website.

Free Spirit Spheres is located between Nanaimo and Courtenay, along the east coast of Vancouver Island. A one night’s stay ranges between $299 to $329 per night.

You’re definitely going to want to add this enchanting getaway to your summer bucket list!

Where: 420 Horne Lake Road, Vancouver Island