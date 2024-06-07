Cozy Gabriola Island cabin features on-site sauna and stunning garden oasis
Discover a cozy retreat on Gabriola Island, with vibrant colour schemes throughout every room, an on-site sauna, and a stunning garden oasis. Set on one and a half lots, totalling 0.60 acres and listed at $699,900, this charming cabin at 694 Dogwood Crescent provides a lively and beautiful escape from the city on an artsy Gulf Island.
Step inside and be uplifted by the bright and cheerful ambiance that fills every corner of this welcoming space, creating an inspiring and inviting atmosphere through every room.
With one bathroom, two bedrooms, a guest house, and a studio, each space is brought to life with vibrant paint, architectural flourishes, and large windows that allow natural light to flood each room.
It’s a really beautiful cabin set on one of the most beautiful Gulf Islands near Vancouver Island. It’s close enough to Nanaimo that you’re never too far from crucial amenities but isolated enough that you’ll see the most amazing night skies.
Check out the full listing from Royal LePage Nanaimo Realty on Zoocasa here.