Discover a cozy retreat on Gabriola Island, with vibrant colour schemes throughout every room, an on-site sauna, and a stunning garden oasis. Set on one and a half lots, totalling 0.60 acres and listed at $699,900, this charming cabin at 694 Dogwood Crescent provides a lively and beautiful escape from the city on an artsy Gulf Island.

Step inside and be uplifted by the bright and cheerful ambiance that fills every corner of this welcoming space, creating an inspiring and inviting atmosphere through every room.

With one bathroom, two bedrooms, a guest house, and a studio, each space is brought to life with vibrant paint, architectural flourishes, and large windows that allow natural light to flood each room.

The kitchen evokes nostalgia for the ’90s with its bold yellow paint that highlights oak cabinets, a white tile backsplash, and a teal countertop. Like much of the house, this vibrant kitchen truly shines with natural light.

Outside, you’ll find your own private oasis with a sunny yard and spacious deck. It’s perfect for enjoying your morning coffee, entertaining a party, or taking a stroll in the garden and observing all the flora and fauna surrounding this amazing property.

This home is the gift that keeps on giving. Being on a secluded island means you’ll appreciate the luxuries it offers, such as a studio, sauna, garage, and workshop. Plus, if you’re a traveller or expecting visitors, there’s ample space for RV or boat parking.

It’s a really beautiful cabin set on one of the most beautiful Gulf Islands near Vancouver Island. It’s close enough to Nanaimo that you’re never too far from crucial amenities but isolated enough that you’ll see the most amazing night skies.

