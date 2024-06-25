Top farmers' markets to visit on South Vancouver Island this summer
Nothing gives you a better glimpse into an area than a farmers’ market.
These markets display both the agricultural and artistic heritage that makes Vancouver Island special. Fortunately, many of these markets on Vancouver Island are open year-round.
Discover some of our favourite farmers’ markets on the South Island below.
Moss Street Market
Where: 2827 Belmont Avenue, Victoria
When: Wednesdays, from 4:30 pm to 8 pm
Metchosin Farmers’ Market
This market is every Sunday until late October. It features up to 30 vendors, each offering farm produce and goods ranging from chocolate and soaps to strawberries and beef jerky.
Address: Metchosin Municipal Grounds, Happy Valley Road
Hours: Sundays, from 11 am to 2 pm
Sidney Street Market
Sidney’s night market is renowned on the South Island, taking over Beacon Avenue in Sidney each week. The market has a valet service hosted by Capital Bike to encourage people to cycle to the market. It’s got jewellery, scones (pictured above), books, and farmed goods.
Address: Beacon Avenue, Sidney
Hours: Sundays, from 11 am to 3 pm
Sooke Country Market
Every Saturday, Sooke’s community market brings together vendors offering fresh fish, locally grown produce and artisans on the field above the Sooke Fire Hall.
Where: 2047 Otter Point Road, Sooke
When: Saturdays, from 10 am to 2 pm
