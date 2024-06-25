FoodFood Events

Top farmers' markets to visit on South Vancouver Island this summer

Jun 25 2024, 5:43 pm
Tamara Raridon/Shutterstock

Nothing gives you a better glimpse into an area than a farmers’ market.

These markets display both the agricultural and artistic heritage that makes Vancouver Island special. Fortunately, many of these markets on Vancouver Island are open year-round.

Discover some of our favourite farmers’ markets on the South Island below.

This is the go-to farmers’ market in Victoria. It’s a year-round dog-friendly market offering farm-fresh produce, unique art, handcrafted jewellery, and awesome culinary delights. Customers can also shop online, placing orders in advance for pickup. In November, the market transitions to indoors at the Sir James Douglas school gym and the Garry Oak Room.

Where: Moss Street and Fairfield Road, Victoria
When: Saturdays, 10 am to 2 pm

Salt Spring Saturday Market

Every Saturday, visitors flock to Salt Spring to explore its famous farmers’ market. Known for its vibrant community of artists and artisans, the market offers a glimpse into the island’s remarkable talent. You’ll find jewelley, soaps, cutting boards, clothing, and a variety of foods on display at this exceptional market.

Where: Centennial Park, Ganges, Salt Spring Island
When: Every Saturday, from 9 am to 3 pm

The James Bay Farmers’ Market is dog-friendly, houses over 50 vendors offering baked goods, local craft beers, fresh produce, and clothing, and has awesome live music every weekend in the summer.

Where: Menzies Street and Superior Street, Victoria
When: Saturdays, from 9 am to 3 pm

Esquimalt Farmers’ Market

This weekly farmers’ market operates with up to ninety local makers, bakers, and growers. You can shop farm produce, wine and beer, baked goods, and artisan crafts every Thursday at Memorial Park and Monday at Gorge Park. It also has great food trucks too. This market is not dog-friendly.

Where: Gorge Park and Memorial Park, Victoria
When: Mondays and Thursdays, from 4:30 pm to 7 pm

Oaklands Sunset Market

Oaklands Sunset Market operates from July 3 to August 28, celebrating local foods, arts, and culture while also educating and supporting those experiencing food insecurity with free farm produce. Plus, enjoy a beer garden by Hoyne Brewing.

Where: 2827 Belmont Avenue, Victoria
When: Wednesdays, from 4:30 pm to 8 pm

Metchosin Farmers’ Market

This market is every Sunday until late October. It features up to 30 vendors, each offering farm produce and goods ranging from chocolate and soaps to strawberries and beef jerky.

Address: Metchosin Municipal Grounds, Happy Valley Road
Hours: Sundays, from 11 am to 2 pm

Sidney’s night market is renowned on the South Island, taking over Beacon Avenue in Sidney each week. The market has a valet service hosted by Capital Bike to encourage people to cycle to the market. It’s got jewellery, scones (pictured above), books, and farmed goods.

Address: Beacon Avenue, Sidney
Hours: Sundays, from 11 am to 3 pm

Sooke Country Market

Every Saturday, Sooke’s community market brings together vendors offering fresh fish, locally grown produce and artisans on the field above the Sooke Fire Hall.

Where: 2047 Otter Point Road, Sooke
When: Saturdays, from 10 am to 2 pm

Did we miss any of your favourites? Email: [email protected]

