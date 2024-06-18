7 Victoria restaurant openings we're excited about this summer

We love a new restaurant. There’s something special about it: the anticipation and the potential menu items. When it finally opens, there’s a thrilling race to be among the first to experience it.

So, here are some recent and upcoming restaurant openings we know about in Victoria that we’re particularly excited about.

Victoria’s beloved Ugly Duckling Dining & Provisions launched a brand-new pop-up shop this month called the Cold Tea Social Club. It offers bao buns stuffed with seared foie gras and Asian pear, Taiwanese popcorn chicken, cold-tea fried rice, and wide noodles with black garlic and shiitake bolognese, among other delicious items!

Where: 534 Fisgard Street, Victoria

When: Tuesdays, 5 to 10 pm

Instagram

This small-batch bakery produces creative baked goods such as crolls, gourmet donuts, and treat-topped cookies, and now, it has a permanent spot at the Bay Centre (after operating as a pop-up) in downtown Victoria. Check it out!

Where: 1150 Douglas Street, Victoria

Instagram

The popular US chain Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Victoria. In January, the company said it would open its first location on Vancouver Island at 1070 Douglas Street in downtown Victoria. No opening date has yet been given.

Where: 1070 Douglas Street, Victoria

Instagram

Odd Burger is a vegan, plant-based, fast food restaurant with locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. Now, Victoria and Vancouver will be the first cities in BC to get their own locations. The restaurant will open sometime this summer after some delays.

Where: 790 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Gray (@_grayandco__) Rejoice in this brand-new neighbourhood pub in Esquimalt, run by Demian Merino, who has previously managed Bard & Banker and Irish Times.

Where: 101-505 Park Place, Esquimalt

Instagram

Uni recently opened, taking over from JR Slims at 1245 Wharf Street. The restaurant offers a tantalizing mix of sushi, seafood, grilled delights, and beverages, complete with a cozy patio on the Yates Street side.

Where: 1245 Wharf Street, Victoria

Instagram

Sonora owners have rebranded its Yates Street Latin restaurant and undergone renovations to make way for a new concept: a nightclub dedicated to unique shots.

Where: 531 Yates Street

Instagram