Fairway Market bids farewell to Westshore Town Centre after 36 years

After an impressive 36 years of operation in the Westshore Town Centre at 2945 Jacklin Road, Triple Crown Foods Ltd. confirmed with Daily Hive that it will be closing the doors of its Fairway Market this Saturday.

The local grocer decided not to renew its lease at the Westshore Town Centre location.

The company extends heartfelt gratitude to its loyal customers for their unwavering support over the decades.

“We have enjoyed servicing the Westshore community in this location since the late ’80s,” a spokesperson for Triple Crown Foods Ltd. shared.

The company also paid tribute to its staff amid reports some were unaware of the sudden closure.

“We appreciate and value the years spent with all who have worked with us. We wish them the best in their future endeavours,” the spokesperson added.

Founded in 1963 by Don Yuen, Fairway Markets began with its first store on Gorge Road in Victoria.

The chain has since expanded, with the most recent addition being a second Langford location in Goldstream Village, which opened in 2018, along with eight other locations across Vancouver Island.