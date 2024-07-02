Victoria wave rave will take over the Gorge waterway with live DJ

Victoria, prepare to make waves at the inaugural Victoria Wave Rave on Saturday, July 13.

This unique event invites paddling enthusiasts to groove along the upper and lower Gorge waterway with costumes, a DJ, and a big party group. At the wave race, you’ll paddle down the Gorge and out towards the sunset, accompanied by a DJ playing house, tropical, and electro beats.

The theme is nautical and beach vibes, so decorate your boards for the occasion. Bring your paddleboard, kayak, or canoe and — for safety measures — a personal flotation device (PFD), water, and snacks. Remember, a PFD is required by law in BC.

Note that some paddling experience is necessary due to variable tides and waves in the upper and inner Gorge.

Route and Schedule

Paddlers should meet at Gorge Waterway, off the Banfield docks, at 4 pm. The paddle begins at 4:30 pm, heading down Gorge towards Curtis Point with the following stops:

Banfield Park Dock (4 pm, leave at 4:30 pm)

Curtis Point (5:30 pm)

Return Paddle to Upper Harbour

Banfield Park Dock (6 pm)

Songhees Park (7 pm)

Boom and Batten underway

Rainbow Park (weather permitting) (8 pm)

Return to Banfield Park (8 to 9 pm)

Get ready for a day of paddling, music, and fun in the sun!

Where: Banfield Park Dock, Victoria

When: Saturday, July 13; starts at 4 pm, ends at 8 pm