EventsSummerConcertsSpring

8 fun things to do in Victoria this weekend: May 24 to 26

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
May 23 2024, 7:33 pm
8 fun things to do in Victoria this weekend: May 24 to 26
@itsrickmercer/Instagram | @cherrybombtoys/Instagram

There’s something about the chaos of summer in Victoria that’s exhilarating: everyone’s going out, indulging, and enjoying the fruits of their labour. We’ve earned it.

So, treat yourself to any number of these eight fun events going on this weekend, and embrace the chaos!

PROM: Live Art, Music, & Drag at the Edelweiss Club

Relive your prom fantasies and kick off the summer with this 1980s-themed prom for any and all persons who like fun, fashion and fundraising for communities in need (portions of the proceeds will go towards Raven Trust).

Where: 108 Niagara Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, May 25; starts at 7 pm
Tickets: $35 online; $40 at the door

Ultimate Toy Fair at Pearkes Recreation Centre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cherry Bomb Toys (@cherrybombtoys)

Cherry Bomb Toys will host this ultimate toy extravaganza at Pearkes Recreation Centre this Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm, with around 200 different tables set up with unique, rare, used and new collectibles for sale.

Where:3100 Tillicum Road
When: Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, from 9 am to 3 pm
Tickets: $5 at the door; kids free

Drew Lynch at the Royal Theatre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Drew Lynch (@thedrewlynch)


Comedian Drew Lynch captured the hearts of America with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, where he finished in second place. Now, he’s in Victoria, bringing his hilarious comedic talents to the Royal Theatre this Friday.

Where: 805 Broughton Street, Victoria
When: Friday, May 24; starts at 8 pm
Tickets: Between $50 to $75 online or at the door

Jann Arden and Rick Mercer at the McPherson Playhouse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rick Mercer (@itsrickmercer)

Singer Jann Arden and comedian Rick Mercer are together for a free-wheeling, unscripted, unrehearsed and unrestrained discussion about their careers in Canada.

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria
When: Sunday, May 26; starts at 8 pm
Tickets$83 online

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament

Check out the Fernwood Community Centre every Friday evening for its Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournaments! (Bring your own controller!) They also run other fighting games, such as Tekken 8 and Street Fighter, on a rotating weekly basis. This week is Smash Ultimate and Tekken.

Where: 1240 Gladstone Avenue, Victoria
When: Every Friday at 5:30 pm
Admission: Bring your own controller!

Pop Punk Music Live at Little Fernwood

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pop Punk Night (@pop_punk.night)

Grab your friends and sing along to each band performing a pop-punk anthem we grew up on, alongside some new original music from local bands.

Where: 1921 Fernwood Road #8, Victoria
When: Sunday, May 26; doors at 5 pm
Tickets: $15 online or at Cavity Curiosity Shop or $20 at the door

Zero-proof mocktail workshop at Vessel Liquor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vessel Liquor (@vesselliquor)

Non-alcoholic spirits have exploded in recent years, and this Saturday at Vessel Liquor, the team will show you how to use them to make delicious mocktails for the upcoming sunny months.

Where: Cru’s Nest, above Vessel Liquor at 1609 Fort Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, May 25, from 4:30 to 6 pm
Tickets: $29 + fees at the door

Party N Bullsh*t at Lucky Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucky Bar (@luckybaryyj)


Check out this lively, energetic Saturday night dance party with DJs Low and Alex Davies featuring classic hits and deep hip-hop cuts.

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, May 4, from 10 pm to 2 am
Tickets: At the door

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Concerts
+ Spring

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop