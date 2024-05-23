8 fun things to do in Victoria this weekend: May 24 to 26

There’s something about the chaos of summer in Victoria that’s exhilarating: everyone’s going out, indulging, and enjoying the fruits of their labour. We’ve earned it.

So, treat yourself to any number of these eight fun events going on this weekend, and embrace the chaos!

Relive your prom fantasies and kick off the summer with this 1980s-themed prom for any and all persons who like fun, fashion and fundraising for communities in need (portions of the proceeds will go towards Raven Trust).

Where: 108 Niagara Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, May 25; starts at 7 pm

Tickets: $35 online; $40 at the door

Cherry Bomb Toys will host this ultimate toy extravaganza at Pearkes Recreation Centre this Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm, with around 200 different tables set up with unique, rare, used and new collectibles for sale.

Where:3100 Tillicum Road

When: Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, from 9 am to 3 pm

Tickets: $5 at the door; kids free

Comedian Drew Lynch captured the hearts of America with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, where he finished in second place. Now, he’s in Victoria, bringing his hilarious comedic talents to the Royal Theatre this Friday.

Where: 805 Broughton Street, Victoria

When: Friday, May 24; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: Between $50 to $75 online or at the door

Singer Jann Arden and comedian Rick Mercer are together for a free-wheeling, unscripted, unrehearsed and unrestrained discussion about their careers in Canada.

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

When: Sunday, May 26; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $83 online

Check out the Fernwood Community Centre every Friday evening for its Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournaments! (Bring your own controller!) They also run other fighting games, such as Tekken 8 and Street Fighter, on a rotating weekly basis. This week is Smash Ultimate and Tekken.

Where: 1240 Gladstone Avenue, Victoria

When: Every Friday at 5:30 pm

Admission: Bring your own controller!

Grab your friends and sing along to each band performing a pop-punk anthem we grew up on, alongside some new original music from local bands.

Where: 1921 Fernwood Road #8, Victoria

When: Sunday, May 26; doors at 5 pm

Tickets: $15 online or at Cavity Curiosity Shop or $20 at the door

Check out this lively, energetic Saturday night dance party with DJs Low and Alex Davies featuring classic hits and deep hip-hop cuts.

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, May 4, from 10 pm to 2 am

Tickets: At the door