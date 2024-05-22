Within the city of Nanaimo, there’s a beautiful hike that takes you to vistas of forested trails and valleys, to fields and rocky knolls, a rock pyramid, and perhaps most intriguing: an abandoned mining cave.

Linley Valley Cottle Lake Park is a wilderness park located within Nanaimo, between Departure and Hammond Bay. The 2.5-hour intermediate trek covers roughly 200 meters of elevation gain, perfect for seasoned hikers ready to tackle some steep ridges.

While hiking poles are recommended in some areas, the city manages portions of the parkland, so there are groomed trails and maintained boardwalks.

Once you’re hiking through the Linley Valley near Cottle Lake, you may be able to spot the abandoned mine.

If you start at Linley Drive and walk towards the lake, near the Y junction, look for a small uphill trail that will lead you to the mine. (Note: Do not enter any of these mines, as the caves are not maintained and could potentially be dangerous.)

Coal was the primary resource that gave Nanaimo its start in the 1800s, and it was mined in various locations around Nanaimo from 1852 until the 1950s.

After you stumble onto the mine, continue on your route along the access road. You’ll ascend to Pyramid Ridge, where you’ll spot a breathtaking view of Departure Bay to the southeast and an unusual-looking rock pyramid.

According to Nanaimoinformation.com, these stones were hauled by a long-distance cyclist who was training. The cyclist loaded the stones into bags and carried them up the trail.

Your return journey will take you to “Processional Way” where your hike will see you traverse the newly constructed boardwalk on the south side of Cottle Lake. Expect plenty of high-stepping over slippery rocks, roots, and exposed tree trunks. The descent from the rock bluffs can be steep and slippery.

After 2.5 hours, you can breathe easy knowing you have discovered a beautiful slice of nature right within the city!

And if you’re looking for another old mine hike in Nanaimo, check out Mount Hayes near the airport, known as the Thistle Claim.

Just remember, you’re responsible for your own safety and well-being.