The first annual Vancouver Island Longboard Surf Contest will take place at Wickaninnish Beach in Ucluelet at the end of May.

From May 31 to June 2, this new annual event will highlight Canadian longboard surfing while also celebrating the Ucluelet First Nation’s traditional lands and culture with a welcome dance from the Ucluelet First Nation youth on June 1.

If you’re looking to compete, the registration deadline is May 24 at midnight. Sign up here.

All competitors are guaranteed two heats, a swag bag, a weekend of fun, sun, surf, and sand, and the opportunity to win fantastic prizes while celebrating the style, grace, and skill of longboard surfing in Canada.

“The Nuu-chah-nulth have always been connected to the land and to one another through these waters. This connection has eternally breathed life into our people,” said Charles McCarthy, President Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government – Ucluelet First Nation.

“Good luck to the event organizers and participants.”

Longboarding, like the name suggests, uses longer boards (typically from 8 to 12 feet) with a rounded nose, allowing for a smooth, flowing style and techniques like nose riding. It’s an ideal board for riding gentler waves for a longer period of time.

The longboard competition will feature six division titles, and the winner of each division will receive a custom longboard.



“I think Wickaninnish is one of the best waves that we have in Canada. It’s consistent and a year-round surfing destination,” said David Schiaffino, owner of West Coast Shapes and a three-time Canadian National Longboard champion.

If you can’t make it at the end of the month, don’t worry — the competition will be broadcast live on SportsCanada TV’s YouTube channel.

Where: Wickaninnish Beach, Ucluelet

When: Friday, May 31, 2024 to Sunday, June 2