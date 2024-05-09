"America’s Got Talent" star Drew Lynch is coming to Victoria this month

EventsArtsDH Community Partnership

Daniel Chai
May 9 2024, 6:56 pm
Drew Lynch/Submitted

Drew Lynch, one of America’s Got Talent’s most memorable acts, is coming to Victoria this month for a night of comedy you won’t soon forget.

The Did I Stutter? podcast host is set to perform at McPherson Playhouse with his Short King Tour on Friday, May 24.

Local fans of Lynch and those in need of a night of laughs can get their tickets online. Victoria is just one of two Canadian dates currently on his headlining tour, the other in Vancouver.

 

Drew Lynch was the second-place finisher on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, where he also wowed fans with a Golden Buzzer performance. Since then, he has gained millions of followers on social media while touring with his stand-up around the world.

The Indianapolis, Indiana-born comedian and actor has released three specials so far, including ConcussedAnd These Are Jokes, and Short King. He also had a recurring role on IFC’s Maron and has performed on Conan.

Are you excited to see Lynch in Victoria? Let us know in the comments!

When: May 24, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: McPherson Playhouse — 3 Centennial Square, Victoria
Tickets: Starting at $44.75, purchase online

