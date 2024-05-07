The Victoria International Wine Festival has added a special rose-themed event to its calendar this year.

On July 27 at the Parkside Hotel and Spa, ‘Roses and Rosé’ will feature — as you may have guessed — rosé wines, accompanied by floral arrangements from Brown’s Florist.

Plus, live classical music and experts, including sommeliers and horticulturalists, will help guide you through the land of roses and rosé. Get in the spirit, too: guests are encouraged to don any shade of pink.

“We wanted to create a summer event that plays on the connection between roses and the story of wine,” says David Bain, director for The Victoria International Wine Festival.

“Think of smelling a flower and finding those same notes in a wine.”

Tickets will be released this Friday, May 10, at 9 am. Each ticket includes a rose from Eurosa Farms and Brown’s the Florists.

The Victoria International Wine Festival is a week-long event from October 1 to 7 showcasing diverse wines from the global wine industry through stories, tastings, seminars, and wine dinners. Find details for that event here.

Where: 810 Humboldt Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, July 27

Tickets: $105 online; available Friday, May 10