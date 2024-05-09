"No scrubs": Rifflandia announces Day 2 lineup featuring TLC

Picture this: 8,000 voices belting out “No Scrubs” alongside the legendary band that gave it life.

You won’t need to daydream for long, because Rifflandia just dropped a bombshell: TLC is headlining Day 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rifflandia Festival (@rifflandia)

And that’s not all! Brace yourself for a dose of viral energy from none other than Oliver Tree, and get ready to groove with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the enchantress behind “Murder on the Dancefloor,” the viral song from hit movie Saltburn.

But wait, there’s more! Dive into a celebration of Canada’s finest musical gems with K-OS, Broken Social Scene, Lazy Syrup Orchestra, and Maestro Fresh Wes lighting up the undercard.

Remember the Dome from last year? The buzzing stage that felt like its own universe? Well, this time, on Saturday, brace yourself as Westwood Records — home to talents like A Skillz, Chali 2na, The Funk Hunters, and Stickybuds — takes over the fun-fuelled stage for the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG NIGHT (@bignightvic)



Get ready, because Rifflandia’s lineup is cooking up a perfect blend of nostalgia and pure Canadian magic. Check out the full lineup here.

The Friday lineup features headliners Ja Rule and REZZ, with Tokyo Police Club (on their farewell tour).

Rifflandia’s Day 3 lineup will be announced on May 30.

When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Tickets: Available here