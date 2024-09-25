6 cozy cafes in Victoria you need to visit this fall

What defines a cozy cafe? Think baked goods, steaming hot drinks, and a welcoming space to relax, chat, or get some work done.

As fall arrives, many of us are excited to embrace new outfits and routines and frequent our beloved local coffee shops in Victoria.

Fortunately, Victoria offers plenty of options for a cozy cafe experience — here are five of our favourites.

Nestled in the historic Chinatown district, Union Pacific Coffee offers a cozy atmosphere infused with local heritage. A highlight of this cafe is its charming patio that opens into Dragon Alley, providing a serene escape in the bustling city.

Where: 537 Herald Street, Victoria

Instagram | Website

With locations in Quadra Village and Vic West, Caffe Fantastico features a unique atmosphere at each location. It offers a diverse menu of baked goods, hearty meals, coffee, tea, and beer. Since 2000, Caffe Fantastico has sourced coffee directly from origins and utilizes state-of-the-art roasting methods that minimize energy use and eliminate smoke during roasting. It’s a great third place to meet, chat, and sometimes catch a concert! Where: 965 Kings Road, Victoria; and 398 Harbour Road, Victoria Instagram | Website

Discovery Coffee has several locations across Victoria, offering a bustling atmosphere perfect for grabbing a quick coffee or getting some work done. Whether you’re in Oak Bay or downtown Victoria, you’ll find a cozy spot. If you’re downtown, don’t miss their famous doughnuts. Since 2006, Discovery Coffee has been committed to small-batch roasting, which allows them to tailor specific beans to ideal brewing methods, revealing new flavours and blends daily.

Where: 664 Discovery Street, Victoria; 1001 Blanshard Street, Victoria; 1920 Oak Bay Avenue, Oak Bay

Instagram | Website

Habit Coffee View this post on Instagram A post shared by Habit Coffee (@habitcoffee) Without WiFi, Habit Coffee is the perfect place to unplug and enjoy a quiet moment, whether you’re catching up with a friend, reading, or studying. Known for its excellent coffee, Habit Coffee serves locally roasted Bows and Arrows brews, with each cup crafted to perfection. Meanwhile, the shop has always emphasized sustainability, offering a mindful space for coffee lovers. Where: 808 Yates Street, Victoria Instagram | Website

Hey Happy Coffee View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hey Happy (@heyhappycoffee) Hey Happy Coffee is a local favourite known for its bright decor and ergonomically designed space. Its commitment to creative coffee and bold flavours truly sets it apart, as it views each cup as an art form. By collaborating with multiple high-quality coffee roasters, it offers a diverse selection of brews, ensuring there’s always something new and exciting to try. Where: 560 Johnson Street #122, Victoria Instagram | Website