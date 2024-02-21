Here's how much you need to make to afford a home in Victoria

Let’s start with the good news first: home prices in Victoria have gone down.

The bad? You need to make over $170,000 per year to afford one (unless you recently won the lottery).

According to a recent report from Ratehub (an award-winning national mortgage comparison service), prices of homes in the BC capital have gone down 1.2% ($10,200) since the new year. Based on January data, the average price of a home in the Capital Region is a whopping $847,900 (down from $858,100).