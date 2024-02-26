Chelsea Handler is coming to Victoria for her Little Big B*tch comedy tour

After recently skiing down Whistler slopes in a bikini top to celebrate her birthday, Chelsea Handler is continuing her stay in the Great White North with a trip to Victoria.

The comedian, TV personality, and New York Times bestselling author is extending her Little Big B*tch comedy tour throughout 2024 and has added additional Canadian dates to the lineup.

Handler is performing at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Friday, March 8 and fans can grab tickets online.

The 2021 People’s Choice Award winner for Favorite Comedy Act and the 2019 Comedy Person of the Year Award winner at Just For Laughs is making several other stops across the country on her latest tour.

Fans in Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa will also get to see Handler live.

Handler is acclaimed for her seven years as host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately as well as her documentary series, Chelsea Does, and her Netflix talk show, Chelsea. She has written six best-selling books, five of which topped the New York Times Best Sellers list.

In 2020, Handler released Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max, her first stand-up special in over six years. And in May 2021, she launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea.

When: March 8, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre — 1925 Blanshard Street, Victoria

Cost: Various, purchase online