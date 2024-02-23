Bungee jumping, in and of itself, is a daring exercise. But WildPlay wants you to take it a step further: by doing it naked.

For 18 years, the outdoor adventure park has been raising funds for mental health via its Naked Bungy promotional event. Each year, the event has raised more than $500,000 for mental health support programs across Vancouver Island, according to its website.

From March 2 to 3, attendees can embrace the ultimate sense of liberation as they plunge naked from a height of 150 feet over the Nanaimo River. Registration is $55 (a typical jump is over $135).

WildPlay will donate all of its earnings to the Mental Health Recovery Partners South Island (MHRP SI), who provide life-saving mental health programs on Vancouver Island.



For anyone who raises $200, you’ll jump free! With an extra $10 donation, you can pick your pump-up song.

Friends and spectators are welcome to observe the plunge for a $15 donation, but no phones or personal cameras will be allowed near the jump site. A professional photographer will be on-site, and jumpers can opt in or opt out of getting their photos taken.

It’s a highly sought-after jump, and WildPlay says it typically always sells out, so register now.

So, how brave are you?

WildPlay Nanaimo Naked Bungy

When: March 2 and 3

Where: 35 Nanaimo River Road, Nanaimo

Registration: $55, or free if you raise $200. Register here.