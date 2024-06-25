Experience the essence of Scandinavian relaxation at Ritual Nordic Spa in downtown Victoria with an awesome summer deal.

Ritual is introducing the Summer Plunge Pass: For a special summer price, enjoy five visits to the Nordic Circuit (each lasting two hours and normally priced at $59).

The pass includes two hours of access to the sauna, steam room, cold plunge pool, salt lounge, Nordic bucket shower, and outdoor patios.

Choose your preferred option:

Weekday Pass: $199 (valid Monday to Friday, excluding holidays)

Anytime Pass: $225 (valid any day of the week)

Curious about the Nordic Circuit?

At Ritual, guests are invited to cycle through hot, cold, and rest phases at their own pace. This process is central to the experience, offering benefits such as enhanced immunity, improved mood, and overall well-being.

For ultimate relaxation, consider adding a 60- or 90-minute massage to your visit. You can also enjoy a unique 60-minute alpine dry brush experience or book a private sauna session at Ritual.

If that’s out of your budget, consider Ritual’s new one-hour circuits, where you can head in before 9 am or after 7:30 pm for just $40.

And if you’re looking for some true peace and quiet, check out Ritual’s Silent Sauna experiences on Tuesdays.

Address: 989 Johnson Street, #101

Phone: 778-440-9009

Website: www.ritualnordicspa.com

Instagram: @ritualnordicspa