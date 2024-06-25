Fashion & BeautyHealth & FitnessCurated

Take the plunge: downtown Victoria sauna offers super affordable summer pass

Jun 25 2024, 9:38 pm
Nordic Ritual Spa/Provided

Experience the essence of Scandinavian relaxation at Ritual Nordic Spa in downtown Victoria with an awesome summer deal.

Ritual is introducing the Summer Plunge Pass: For a special summer price, enjoy five visits to the Nordic Circuit (each lasting two hours and normally priced at $59).

The pass includes two hours of access to the sauna, steam room, cold plunge pool, salt lounge, Nordic bucket shower, and outdoor patios.

Choose your preferred option:

Curious about the Nordic Circuit?

At Ritual, guests are invited to cycle through hot, cold, and rest phases at their own pace. This process is central to the experience, offering benefits such as enhanced immunity, improved mood, and overall well-being.

For ultimate relaxation, consider adding a 60- or 90-minute massage to your visit. You can also enjoy a unique 60-minute alpine dry brush experience or book a private sauna session at Ritual.

If that’s out of your budget, consider Ritual’s new one-hour circuits, where you can head in before 9 am or after 7:30 pm for just $40.

And if you’re looking for some true peace and quiet, check out Ritual’s Silent Sauna experiences on Tuesdays.

Ritual Nordic Spa

Address: 989 Johnson Street, #101
Phone: 778-440-9009
Website: www.ritualnordicspa.com
Instagram: @ritualnordicspa

