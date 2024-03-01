6 new Victoria restaurant openings we're excited about this month

There’s nothing like the buzz of a new restaurant.

For weeks you walk, peering into the secret restaurant, hoping to get a look at its decor, and potentially make your stamp on the blank canvas that is a new spot. Once it’s open, there’s a rush to be the first to try it.

It’s a fun time.

So here are a few recent restaurant openings, and future openings, we’re excited about in Victoria.

Tombo

Tombo is a farm-to-table, from-scratch restaurant led by an award-winning Australian chef. The new space on Yates Street has two parts to it: Tombo To Go, an open-concept cafe similar to the restaurant’s recent pop-up shop on Government Street, and a larger dine-in space serving lunch and dinner.

Where: 732 Yates Street, Victoria

Pinhalla Pinball Pizzeria

From the people that brought you Quazar’s Arcade, Pinhalla Pinball & Pizzeria stands as one of Canada’s biggest pinball arcades according to its website, boasting a fun array of 40 pinball machines, and a delicious menu full of Sicilian-style pizzas and an enticing selection of Italian-inspired dishes.

Where: 516 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Instagram

Kahuna Burger

This new(ish) Hawaiian-fusion burger shack seeks to celebrate Hawaii by serving poke bowls, burgers, and desserts.

Where: 515 Chatham Street #102, Victoria

Instagram

Chipotle

The popular US chain Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Victoria. In January, the company said it would open its first location on Vancouver Island at 1070 Douglas Street in downtown Victoria. No opening date has yet been given.

Where: 1070 Douglas Street, Victoria

Instagram

Odd Burger

Branded posters have been up at this new vegan burger spot on Fisgard Street since summer. Odd Burger is a vegan, plant-based, fast food restaurant with locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. Now, Victoria and Vancouver will be the first cities in BC to get their own locations.

Where: 790 Fisgard Street, Victoria

Instagram

A&W

A new A&W has been slated to open on the corner of Fort and Government Streets. So far, Victoria’s reception has been mixed. No opening date has been released as of yet.

Where: 1021 Government Street, Victoria

Instagram