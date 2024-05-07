EventsSpring

Victoria Highland Games return this month with caber tossing and whiskey school

The Victoria Highland Games, a cherished Celtic festival celebrating Scottish heritage in Victoria since 1864, returns on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, at Topaz Park.

Anticipating over 25,000 attendees across the two days, the event spotlights the rich traditions of Scottish music, dance, sport, cuisine, and community.

It’s a celebration of Scottish and Celtic arts and culture featuring pipe bands, highland dancers, fiddle performances, heavy weightlifting challenges, and folk performances.

The weekend extravaganza will start at 8 am on May 18 at Topaz Park, with the official opening ceremonies scheduled for noon that same day. The festival will conclude on Sunday evening.

The exciting lineup includes Scottish Highland dancing, pipe bands, and international drum competitions featuring stellar performances by the World Champion SFU Pipe Band Drum Corps.

Saturday evening will showcase special guest performances by the Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band from San Diego, the University of Washington Huskies Drum Line, Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, and The Canadian Scottish Regimental Band.

Tickets for the Victoria Highland Games, including wine tasting or the whiskey school, can be purchased online here.

Tickets for the games itself are also available at the gate, and children 12 and under get in free.

Victoria Highland Games and Celtic Festival

  • Where: Topaz Park on Topaz Avenue and Finlayson Street and Blanshard Street
  • When: Saturday, May 18 to Sunday, May 19
