September is a pretty fun time to be on Vancouver Island.

Excited students are back in town, Rifflandia is rocking, and Brewery & the Beast is offering the heat and the meat to hungry Islanders looking for that last summer indulgence before fall sets in. This year is no different, so be sure to save your appetite, as Brewery & the Beast is on its way back.

The highly anticipated celebration of craft brews, fire-cooked meat, and local restaurants is slated to return to Langford’s Starlight Stadium on September 22, 2024.

It’s exactly what you’d expect (and then some) from one of the best food festivals of the summer: top-quality meat cooked in a range of styles from grilled to slow-roasted, braised or smoked, all paired with chilled local brews, ciders, wine, cocktails, and refreshing zero-proof options, alongside live entertainment throughout the day.

A general admission ticket gets you unlimited access to food, brews, and music throughout the afternoon. Tickets start at $150, and if you want something extra, you can purchase the VIP experience for $250. As a VIP, you get access to a shaded lounge, a private culinary tour and tasting, and advanced access to the festival before everyone else, among other added benefits.

Brewery & The Beast typically runs in three Canadian cities — Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary — and one of its core tenants is to educate guests on becoming conscientious consumers by buying local. Over 45 local restaurants will be featured in September, each crafting a menu solely for the festival.

Brewery & the Beast is celebrating over a decade of bringing the heat and the meat to Western Canada — so save your appetite, grab your bib, and join the party!

When: September 22, 2024

