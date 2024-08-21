Victoria’s best hike is only a 20-minute drive from downtown

PKOLS, known to many as Mount Douglas, is one of Victoria’s best and most beautiful hikes — and it’s only a 20-minute drive from the downtown core. Nestled in the heart of the Saanich Peninsula, PKOLS is home to Victoria’s largest urban forest, offering over 21 kilometres of scenic trails. This historic mountain provides breathtaking panoramic views but also carries deep cultural significance.

PKOLS, meaning “White Rock” in the Saanich language, holds deep historical significance for the local Indigenous communities, particularly the WSÁNEĆ people, who have long revered it as a sacred site. The name was restored in 2022, honouring its cultural heritage.

Today, PKOLS is a popular destination for hikers and nature lovers, providing a tranquil retreat within the city limits.

It’s a choose-your-own-adventure kind of mountain, with each of the trails ranging from difficult to easy. If you are immobile or find hiking difficult, there’s a road that takes you straight to the top. Seeing the panoramic views of Victoria is available to everyone.

All in all, you can get from bottom to top within an hour, and once you’re at the top, you’ll be met with a stunning panoramic view of the Greater Victoria region.

Every ecosystem in PKOLS-Mount Douglas has been designated at risk by the BC Government, from the rocky outcrops at the mountain summit to the beach’s eelgrass habitats. In 1992, PKOLS was reserved by Saanich council, in perpetuity, to be protected and preserved for the public.

Getting there from downtown is an easy 20-minute drive, but if you take the bus, it’s about 45 minutes via bus #28 from the area near Douglas and Johnston Street. Check the schedule here.

So, what’s your favourite trail at PKOLS?