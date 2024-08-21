7 things that totally make you a Vancouver Island local

At some point after moving to Vancouver Island, you officially become a local. It’s not about signing a lease, spotting the mayor, whale watching, or getting a new driver’s licence.

The seven reasons below capture what truly makes you a part of the island’s culture.

Check them out below.

Introducing someone to a shaft

It’s the coffee and Bailey’s equivalent of a Jager bomb, and being a local is not just about having one (anybody can do that). It’s about actually introducing someone to the shaft, telling them the ingredients, buying one for them, and slugging it back. It’s a true sign that you are a Vancouver Island local.

Spotting Pamela Anderson in Ladysmith

Not only is spotting Pamela Anderson a true sign you’re a local, but calling her Pam and being nonchalant about it is the true sign. The Ladysmith-born Playboy model has since moved back to reconnect with her Vancouver Island roots, and it’s not uncommon to see her around Ladysmith. Just be cool about it, and you’ll be a local.

Bragging that you hiked the West Coast Trail

Like the shaft, it’s not just about doing the West Coast Trail, it’s about sharing it with all of your friends and telling them about all the tips and tricks to doing it successfully. Plus, being a bit pompous about it gives you that extra local edge.

Not surfing in Tofino

The first thing tourists do when they get to Tofino is try to plot out where they’re going to surf. The first things locals do? Grab some growlers and fill them up at Tofino Brewing Co. You’re a true local when you’ve vacationed in Tofino and chosen not to surf.

Hating BC Ferries

I mean, everyone does — but you? You have a specific disdain for it, and you have a rolodex of stories to back it up. It’s about more than long lines and wait times — it’s the principle of the matter. BC Ferries and our livelihoods are infinitely intertwined, unfortunately.

Wearing Blundstones or Birks to a wedding

These footwear staples are seasonal facsimiles — Birks are great for the summer, and Blundstones are perfect for the winter. But it’s not uncommon to see either one of these footwear options at a wedding — no matter the season. You never know when someone on Vancouver Island might suddenly bust out a hike, so it’s best to be prepared with either of these footwear options.

Having a kayak, surfboard, and a paddleboard

You’ve been here long enough to accumulate so many boards and rafts that going to a lake for the day is a multiple-choice option. Options are great to have, but ultimately, you’ll probably grab your unicorn floaty, a six-pack of beer, and leave all the boards and kayaks at home.

Did we miss anything? Email [email protected] to submit your response.