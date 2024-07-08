7 ways to beat the heat in Victoria as temps soar above 30°C

Hot weather is in the forecast this weekend, Victoria, so stay cool.

Heat warnings are in effect for Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island, and Inland Vancouver Island until Tuesday night.

Remember to check on your neighbours, stay hydrated, avoid peak heat hours, wear light clothing, and take breaks if working outdoors. For a map of cooling spots and tips on preparing for extreme heat, click here.

Fortunately, living near the ocean means plenty of ways to beat the heat or enjoy sun-free activities, so here are a few more options for you.

Take a swim at Banfield Park

Take a dip at the new dock in Banfield Park — a perfect place to swim, paddle, or kayak around and actually enjoy the sun rather than be afraid of it. Just make sure you lather up in sunscreen and drink water.

Head to the beach

There are so many amazing beaches in Victoria — we recently listed nine of the best ones you can take a dip at here. But the best reason to head to the beach is that it’s typically cooler by a few degrees near the ocean. So if you’re really that hot, head to the beach!

Catch a flick

There’s a great slate of summer movies out right now, including Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, Kinds of Kindness, and more. Theatres like Capitol 6, Cineplex Odeon, and the Vic Theatre are air-conditioned and ready to take you in for a flick.

Head to the library

There’s a whole other world out there for you — a few, actually. If you’re feeling the heat, escape to the library and into a good book. A library card is free at any Greater Victoria Library. Check out what’s available here.

Go shopping

Mayfair Mall, Hillside Mall, and the Bay Centre are air-conditioned and ready for your shopping spree. If you head to Uptown Mall (which is mostly outside), there’s a splash pad in case you get too hot.

Get some ice cream

Victoria is so sweet that we have multiple craft ice cream producers in town. No matter where you are in the city, you’re close to a delicious cone. Oak Bay? 49 Below. Downtown? Virtuous Pie. Fernwood? Cold Comfort. Rock Bay? Parachute. The world is your cone.

Head to a splash pad

Water parks around Victoria have reopened for the summer months, and there are tons of splash pads around Victoria, Langford, Esquimalt, and Saanich. It’s a simple, free, and easy way to cool off as the temperatures are hitting above 30 degrees and you’re not close to the ocean.