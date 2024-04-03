FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Canada's first A&W walk-up window is now open in Victoria

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Apr 3 2024, 8:54 pm
Canada's first A&W walk-up window is now open in Victoria

Fast food has gotten even faster at A&W’s newest location in Victoria with the fast-food giant’s first-ever walk-up window.

Spanning 1,400 square feet, it marks the chain’s first with a walk-up window and the third A&W location in Victoria.

Its newest location, at 1023 Government Street in downtown Victoria, replaces the former Birks jewellery store, which operated at that location since 2001. It features its trademark brew bar (which will serve hot and cold espresso-based beverages).

a&w walk-up window victoria

Nathan Cetinski/Facebook

The restaurant retains original woodwork and brick from the previous building, including the facade and the clock which was installed by Birks.

It’s a return to form for the Canadian fast-food giant, which began operations in Winnipeg in 1956, where it became known for its drive-thru.

A&W – Government Street

Address: 1023 Government Street, Victoria

Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop