Canada's first A&W walk-up window is now open in Victoria

Fast food has gotten even faster at A&W’s newest location in Victoria with the fast-food giant’s first-ever walk-up window.

Spanning 1,400 square feet, it marks the chain’s first with a walk-up window and the third A&W location in Victoria.

Its newest location, at 1023 Government Street in downtown Victoria, replaces the former Birks jewellery store, which operated at that location since 2001. It features its trademark brew bar (which will serve hot and cold espresso-based beverages).

The restaurant retains original woodwork and brick from the previous building, including the facade and the clock which was installed by Birks.

It’s a return to form for the Canadian fast-food giant, which began operations in Winnipeg in 1956, where it became known for its drive-thru.

A&W – Government Street

Address: 1023 Government Street, Victoria