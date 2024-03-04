Otaki brings Japanese ramen and pop culture to downtown Victoria
Prepare your chopsticks and activate your inner geek, because a new ramen hotspot is set to open its doors this Tuesday.
Otaki will open at 551 Johnson Street in the heart of LoJo, taking over the former home of Citizen Clothing, which has been vacant since mid-September.
The buzz is spreading through the popular shopping area with a playful homage to the beloved manga icon Astroboy. Tim Ford passed by the store, snapped a picture, and posted it on Instagram to express his excitement.
“Oni-Oni sells some Japanese stuff, and BC Hobbies does sell some model kits, but it’d be cool to have a dedicated Otaku shop,” he told Daily Hive.
For the uninitiated, “geekware” is a term which encompasses the treasure trove of memorabilia and collectibles inspired by the realms of comic books, Dungeons and Dragons, blockbuster films, beloved TV shows, and literature. “Otaku,” according to Merriam-Webster, is a Japanese word for someone who is obsessed with anime and manga.
The eye-catching display is a hint at the Japanese pop culture and geekware awaiting at the shop, but is also a hint at the famous instant ramen it will serve and that Japan is notorious for.
According to Otaki’s Instagram, the business will focus on bringing in rare and unique Japanese domestic market items, including anime items, plastic model kits, and figurines.
With every slurp of ramen, you get a side of Japanese pop culture.
Adding a distinctive twist to the downtown ramen scene, Otaki is ready to join the ranks of esteemed noodle joints like Ghost Ramen just around the corner. While Ghost Ramen tantalizes taste buds with its innovative cocktails, Otaki is poised to capture hearts with its unique brand of “geekware.”
Otaki
When: Tuesday, March 6, 2024
Where: 551 Johnson Street, Victoria
