Prepare your chopsticks and activate your inner geek, because a new ramen hotspot is set to open its doors this Tuesday. Otaki will open at 551 Johnson Street in the heart of LoJo, taking over the former home of Citizen Clothing, which has been vacant since mid-September.

The buzz is spreading through the popular shopping area with a playful homage to the beloved manga icon Astroboy. Tim Ford passed by the store, snapped a picture, and posted it on Instagram to express his excitement.

“Oni-Oni sells some Japanese stuff, and BC Hobbies does sell some model kits, but it’d be cool to have a dedicated Otaku shop,” he told Daily Hive.